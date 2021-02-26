 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/26/21

Biden orders missile strike on Syria

President Joe Biden announcing missile strike on Syria February 25, 2021

Let's see Trump's been gone since January 20th and in some quarters expectations rose the new Biden administration would bring a breath of fresh air, restore order with US diplomacy in foreign affairs which the crass Trump scorned in so many ways.

Now we hear Biden-not Trump-ordered missiles into Syria last night justifying it as retaliation for an attack by Iranian backed militants some two weeks ago in nearby Iraq. Though this is unconfirmed Biden apparently claimed by bombing "Iran-backed militia he is de-escalating tensions".

The Pentagon called it a "defensive precision strike". Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, "At President Biden's direction US military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian backed militia groups in eastern Syria. We have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to deescalate the overall situation in both Eastern Syria and Iraq".

Back in 2017 Biden's current press secretary Jen Psaki denounced Trump for conducting a missile strike on Syria tweeting, "What is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country". Hmm. If Syria is a sovereign country where was Biden's legal authority for bombing Syria last night?

Well Biden didn't have any legal authority. It's just dissembling BS from his cohorts in the Pentagon as well as the stenographers in the corporate MSM regurgitating what they say acting as nothing more than the unofficial state media bullhorn. Free press? What a crock.

To believe the Biden administration, the Dems in control of Congress are a change from the Trump mob and the Repubs now in the minority is being delusional, in complete denial of reality.

Trump derails the nuclear treaty with Iran and now Biden throws roadblocks at Iran. He tells them they first have to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits set in the 2015 deal before he'll lift the sanctions Trump re-imposed in 2018 before he'll return the US to the deal. What's changed? Nothing.

The rhetoric of Biden and the Dems may sound different but the deeds and actions are the same as if Trump never left the scene.

That's the reality. Read it and weep.

 

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
