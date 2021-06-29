Biden orders US military airstrikes at the Syria-Iraq border



Iraq-Syria Airstrikes: Funeral For Fighters Killed at Border Held in Baghdad The U.S. launched airstrikes against Iran-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border in response to drone attacks on American forces in Iraq. A symbolic funeral ...

Funeral of those killed by US military airstrikes at Syria-Iraq border

As we know on Sunday the US, apparently at President Biden's direction, conducted airstrikes against "facilities used by Iran backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region", this according to the Pentagon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken weighed in claiming they were "necessary" and "appropriate" sending a "clear" message to these groups as they were ordered because drone strikes by these militia's targeted US personnel and facilities in Iraq.

The Iraqi government called the airstrikes "a blatant violation of sovereignty".

Of course Syrian President Basher Assad never invited the US military into his country so whatever actions the US military commits in Syria is illegal under international law. And the Iraqi government has voted for the US to withdraw from its country, which the US simply ignores.

So what the US has done is just the latest example of its toxic arrogance provoking and or attacking militarily any country that refuses to fall under its hegemony.

Let's face it. Biden and his coterie of sociopaths working under him are no different than Trump before him, Obama, "Dubya" Bush or Clinton where the precedent of attacking groups that were never a threat, imminent or otherwise against the US.

There was a reason I referred to the US government as a criminal enterprise [1] because when its actions are clearly illegal, it engages in criminal activity. When that happens it crosses the line into criminal behavior and there's nothing legal that can justify it.

Sure if there's an imminent attack a country has every right to defend itself militarily. But there's no justification to initiate aggressive wars which has become a US staple certainly since the end of WWII.

So let's not hear the blathering of Blinken justifying the latest US military attack as "necessary" and "appropriate" because none of the groups attacked pose a threat to the US. He's just spouting dissembling nonsense.

It is deflating to be an American living under this criminal enterprise of a government and be pessimistic about the prospects of the people rising up against it. They did some 245 years ago but today...

Einstein said, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Are we not doing this continuing to vote in the bandits that reign over us and expecting them to bring change?





