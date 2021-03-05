Biden made returning to nuclear deal with Iran a centerpiece of his campaign. What's happened?



Biden says he will re-join Iran nuclear deal U.S. President-elect Joe Biden says he plans to re-join the 2015 nuclear deal that Donald Trump abandoned. Earlier, CGTN spoke to Dr. Seyed Mohammad ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CGTN) Details DMCA



Joe Biden during 2020 campaign saying he'll rejoin nuclear deal with Iran

Biden...many years ago this writer dubbed him as having diarrhea of the mouth. In his capacity as Senate Foreign Relations leader he'd drone on and on pontificating on some issue-long forgotten- till one's eyes glazed over wondering when will it end.

Well he's longer able to drone on and on. In fact as president he now has handlers who keep him from ad libing-as when he said he'd be glad to take questions after a virtual news conference-his handlers promptly turned the screens blank with no explanation given.

As to the advertised changes Biden professed-now that the contemptuous Trump has left the scene after four tumultuous years-what we're witnessing even though it's been a little over 6 weeks nothing has fundamentally changed in foreign policy from those of the Trumpster.

For purposes of this short article I'll dwell on one particular issue having to do with Iran.

As we know Trump reneged on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 citing incorrectly Iran wasn't abiding by the limits set in the deal. Iran however was in full compliance of the deal as evidenced by IAEA inspectors signing off to Iran's abiding by the limits set in the deal.

Biden-who during his campaign made returning the US to the deal a centerpiece-has now thrown a roadblock in the way telling Iran it must take the first step stop enriching uranium beyond the limits set in the 2015 deal before the US will re-enter it.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).