 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/5/21

Biden made returning to nuclear deal with Iran a centerpiece of his campaign. What's happened?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 40828
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)


Biden says he will re-join Iran nuclear deal U.S. President-elect Joe Biden says he plans to re-join the 2015 nuclear deal that Donald Trump abandoned. Earlier, CGTN spoke to Dr. Seyed Mohammad ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CGTN)   Details   DMCA

Joe Biden during 2020 campaign saying he'll rejoin nuclear deal with Iran

Biden...many years ago this writer dubbed him as having diarrhea of the mouth. In his capacity as Senate Foreign Relations leader he'd drone on and on pontificating on some issue-long forgotten- till one's eyes glazed over wondering when will it end.

Well he's longer able to drone on and on. In fact as president he now has handlers who keep him from ad libing-as when he said he'd be glad to take questions after a virtual news conference-his handlers promptly turned the screens blank with no explanation given.

As to the advertised changes Biden professed-now that the contemptuous Trump has left the scene after four tumultuous years-what we're witnessing even though it's been a little over 6 weeks nothing has fundamentally changed in foreign policy from those of the Trumpster.

For purposes of this short article I'll dwell on one particular issue having to do with Iran.

As we know Trump reneged on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 citing incorrectly Iran wasn't abiding by the limits set in the deal. Iran however was in full compliance of the deal as evidenced by IAEA inspectors signing off to Iran's abiding by the limits set in the deal.

Biden-who during his campaign made returning the US to the deal a centerpiece-has now thrown a roadblock in the way telling Iran it must take the first step stop enriching uranium beyond the limits set in the 2015 deal before the US will re-enter it.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 