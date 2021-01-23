 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Biden keeps Indian-Americans with RSS-BJP links out

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

President Joe Biden has nominated around 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his administration. However, the list has excluded some Indian-Americans who had worked on the Biden campaign, due to their RSS-BJP links.

According to a report in The Tribune, Sonal Shah and Amit Jani have not made to Biden's list of nominated Indian-Americans to be appointed in his administration. Apparently, they have been excluded due to their links with the extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tellingly the RSS is the parent organization of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sonal Shah's father, who has served on Biden's unity task force, was the president of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA and is the founder of RSS-run Ekal Vidyalaya. Shah has raised funds for Ekal Vidyalaya, according to the Tribune India report.

Jani was the 'Muslim Outreach' coordinator of 'Name Biden' campaign. His family reportedly has ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. The exclusion of Jani may have been the case of lax vetting, the Tribune said.

According to the report, those with RSS-BJP links have not found a place in Biden's team because secular Indian-American organizations have urged his transition team to keep such individuals on the sidelines.

The Democrats may have been more cautious about including those with the BJP-RSS links in the government following renewed activism by organizations opposed to the Hindutva project, said the report citing sources.

Indian-American groups plea to Biden

According to The Wir, exclusion of Sonal Shah and Amit Jani comes after a coalition of 19 Indian-American organizations had sent a letter to Biden in December 2020, saying "many South Asian-Americans individuals with ties to far-right Hindu organizations in India are affiliated with the Democratic party". The groups said the Biden administration should have 'no tolerance' for such persons.

Among the Indian-Americans who have made it to the 46th US president's administration are Vivek Murthy, Neera Tanden, Uzra Zeya and Samira Fazili.

Perhaps encouraged by Biden's statements on Kashmir and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, secular Indian-American organizations have lobbied hard to keep people who "advance the ideology and political interests of violent, extremist Hindu nationalist groups in India" out of his administration.

The letter written by the 19 organizations describes such people as 'foreign agents' of the RSS and BJP. These people "often claim to be anti-Trump, citing their minority status and the values of the Democratic party. But in India, they stand for the equivalent of Trumpism: Hindu supremacy," the letter said.

"Indeed, they practice a peculiar form of identity politics, presenting themselves as spokespeople of the ethnic Hindu minority in the United States, while endorsing the worst forms of Hindu majoritarianism in India. They often use the pretense of fighting American racism, and espouse multiculturalism in the US, but perpetuate a racism of their own in India," it added.

Anyone who has received funding from or makes public statements in support of the BJP, RSS are "entirely complicit" in the rise of "authoritarianism and ethnonationalist violence in India," the letter said.

"We urge that you thoroughly screen all individuals offering advice to, lobbying, vying for a position within, or in any way engaging with your administration. Specifically, there should be no tolerance for any individuals who uphold any form of supremacist belief, including in Hindu supremacy, both in India and the US. As a broad coalition representing the interests of the Indian-American, we demand to be involved in this screening process," it said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

The BJP is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu paramilitary organization that believes India is a country solely for Hindus, and views other minority groups as enemies or infiltrators. Many of its affiliate groups have been labelled "religious militant organizations" by the CIA, the letter pointed out, adding: "The BJP has nowhere disavowed the belief system of the RSS; on the contrary, its leaders borrow from both its discourse and its networks, passing legislation that targets minorities and emboldening various far-right Hindu militias. India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, has used the word 'termites' to describe both immigrants and long-dwelling Muslim Indians and cast them as 'infiltrators'." Yogi Adityanath, the BJP Chief Minister of India's most populous state, has publicly said that "If one Hindu girl marries a Muslim man, then we will take 100 Muslim girls in return. If they [Muslims] kill one Hindu man, then we will kill 100 Muslim men."

Interestingly, In January 2020, Owais Khanzada of Yonkers, NY, launched a petition to the US State Department to declare the RSS as a terrorist organization. By April-May 2020, the petition had 100,000 supporters. This petition was closed when it reached 102,728 supporters. Here are the contents of the petition, which tells the whole story of this extremist group in 180 words:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 