 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal after Taliban takeover of Kabul

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

In his first comments since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, President Joe Biden said on Monday that the collapse of the Afghan government amid the Taliban's rapid advance "did unfold more quickly than we anticipated".

"I stand squarely behind my decision," Biden said in the televised address, however.

"If anything, the developments of the past week reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision. American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.

"Our mission Afghanistan was never supposed to be about nation-building. It was never supposed to be to create a unified, centralized democracy. Our only vital national interest in Afghanistan remains today what it has always been - preventing a terrorist attack on [the] American homeland."

Biden's comments come after chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered in a desperate attempt to leave the country amid the Taliban's rapid advance.

Videos shared on social media on Monday showed groups of people running alongside a US military jet as it prepared to depart from the airport in the capital. Another clip appeared to show at least two people falling from the sky after the plane had taken off, according to Al Jazeera.

US officials have said they remain committed to evacuating Afghans, including those who aided the country's military during its years-long mission in the country and have been approved for a special immigration visa.

Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane, reporting from the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on Monday, said the US military has taken over command of Afghan airspace.

"But they can't get any planes in or out until they get the people off the runways and the tarmac," she reported, adding that the US is trying to get another 500 soldiers in to help with the evacuation, but that cannot happen unless the airfield is clear.

The US has said it plans to evacuate 22,000 Afghans with special immigrant visas and their family members - a process that is expected to take several days, with about 5,000 people evacuated daily - but that has yet to begin, Culhane said.

Afghans cling to moving US Air Force jet in desperate bid to flee

Extraordinary footage of Afghans clinging on to a United States Air Force plane in a desperate bid to flee the country have been described as the "defining images" of the decades-long military intervention by Western powers, Al Jazeera reported Monday.

Videos shared widely on social media on Monday showed hundreds of people running alongside a US military jet as it prepared to depart Kabul airport.

One video showed several people climbing onto the plane as it progressed down the airport's runway, some of whom appeared to be hanging off its moving front wheel. Another horrifying clip appeared to show at least two people falling from the sky after the plane has taken off.

Hours earlier, five people were killed as chaos broke out in the terminals of Kabul International Airport and on the tarmac after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital.

Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 