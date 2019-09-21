 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/21/19

Biden and the Black Vote

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 15604
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ann Garrison
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Republished from Black Agenda Report

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
(Image by marcn)   Details   DMCA

Older Black voters appear to buy into the idea of Biden's "electability," a farce engineered by Democratic elites that is likely to give us four more years of Trump.

"Biden's popularity among Black voters is a hangover from the blind and unconditional support those same voters gave to the Obama administration."

No readily available poll confirms that Barack Obama is currently the most popular politician in the US, but last week CNN's Chris Cillizza declared that he is "by a long shot" and that he'd been a big winner in the debate because every candidate on stage invoked his alleged accomplishments at one point or another. It's quite likely true,given that the former president has all the grace that Trump lacks and remains hugely popular in Black America. According to late BAR Editor Bruce Dixon, this is true even among Black Americans who lost their homes to the banks that Obama bailed out.

No presidential hopeful has been more desperately grasping at Obama's coattails than his former vice president Joe Biden. This year, which turned out to be Bruce Dixon's last, he wrote several essays intended to dispel Black voters' trust in Biden simply because he was Obama's vice president. They included "Black Voters Are Biden's Polling Balloon. We Need to Bust It," published in May 2019, after Biden emerged at the top of the polls. "The obvious conclusion," he wrote, "supported by the fact that Biden's first two campaign videos are race themed, and the second one prominently includes Barack Obama, is that Biden's popularity among Black voters is a hangover from the blind and unconditional support those same voters gave to the Obama administration."

"Obama remains hugely popular even among Black Americans who lost their homes to the banks that he bailed out."

Although he had no praise for Obama, Bruce wrote that Biden had his own record to account for:

"Biden was Obama's vice president. But Biden is not Obama. Even if Obama openly endorses him at some point, Biden has his own record, and it's that of a consistent corporate stooge, particularly of the real estate and banking industries, and as one of the architects of the mass incarceration state.

"Joe Biden didn't just cast a vote for the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act , also known as the Clinton Crime bill. Joe Biden wrote the bill, including but not limited to provisions that created

* no less than 60 new federal death penalty offenses

* a ban on Pell grants for prisoners, from which states took their cues and enacted similar bans on higher education for prisoners.

* $9 billion in new funding for prisons

* sex offender registries to ensure lifelong stigmatization of the convicted

* 3 strikes provisions

* new funding for 'boot camps' and juvenile prisons

* funding for 100,000 new police officers

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ann Garrison Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Ann Garrison is an independent journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2014, she received the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize for her reporting on conflict in the African Great Lakes region. She can be reached (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama, Ghana, and African oil

Election Rwanda 2010: Paul Kagame, Victoire Ingabiré, & Memories of Genocide

On the BBC's Africa Have Your Say, on Rwanda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame questions Euro justice

Havasupi organize protest of Grand Canyon uranium mining

Neocolonial Kleptocracy and Clinton Connections

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 