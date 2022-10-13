Biden administration releases National Security Strategy naming Russia and China as primary adversaries



President Joe Biden on release of administrations National Security Strategy

Yesterday, Jake Sullivan, President Biden's National Security Adviser, was tasked to release the first National Security Strategy of the administration.

The document names Russia and China as "powers that layer authoritarian governance with a revisionist foreign policy" and our "most pressing strategic challenge." [1]

Sullivan says we'll "effectively compete" with China describing it as "the only competitor with both the intent and, increasingly the capability to reshape the international order" while "constraining Russia as a "dangerous" country.

In remarks to a reporter he insisted "we are not seeking competition to tip over into confrontation or a new cold war".

He stressed "our alliances and partnerships around the world are our most important strategic asset" with pledges for "more democracy" in foreign relations.

Referring to the Middle East our pledge is to "empower our allies and partners"...advance regional peace and prosperity while reducing the resource demands the region makes on the United States over the long term".

