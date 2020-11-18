 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/18/20

Biden Will Likely Be Worse Than Obama. The Left Must Lead The Backlash, Or The Right Will.

(Page 1 of 2 pages)   22 comments
(Image by Christopher.Michel)

It looks like a safe bet that Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20th after successfully campaigning on returning the murderous and oppressive Orwellian US empire back to its pre-Trump "normal".

The problem with this, apart from the obvious fact that it was an embarrassingly close victory only made possible by the Covid outbreak, is that returning to the pre-Trump "normal" is returning to the exact positions which created Trump. It's like using a time machine to prevent a train wreck, but only going back to one millisecond before the train wreck occurred.

It is clear that Trump's election was the result of the easily exploited dissatisfaction caused by years of neoliberal austerity at home and neoconservative bloodshed abroad which Obama forcefully expanded and facilitated throughout two terms as president. Trump voters famously defended opting for the reality TV star over the anointed establishment favorite Hillary Clinton as a middle finger to the Beltway orthodoxy which did nothing but enrich the "swamp" Trump pretended to oppose on the campaign trail while ordinary Americans suffered.

And from all appearances it looks like Biden is going to be worse.

Unlike Obama, Biden did not campaign on hope and change, he campaigned on opposing the socialist inclinations of Sanders progressives and an aggressive foreign policy of planetary domination. He assured rich donors that nothing will fundamentally change under his presidency and his transition team is full of corporate sociopaths, war pigs and propagandists. Biden has been a corporatist warmongering authoritarian throughout his entire career, and as his mental capacity continues to deteriorate he will function as nothing more than an empty vessel for his establishment handlers to advance their most pernicious agendas through. The empire has not gotten less desperate since Obama was in office, it has gotten more desperate.

If I prove right about this, the Biden administration will generate backlash just like that which arose in response to the Obama administration, and that backlash will be more severe than its previous iteration. This is absolutely guaranteed. You can only oppress, neglect and enrage a population so much before the discontent begins to grow.

There is absolutely nothing American leftists can do to prevent this backlash from coming. They will have absolutely no say in this administration's policies or behavior; BidenCorp has no reason to listen to them, has made no pretense of having any interest in listening to them, and is even freezing Sanders and Warren out of cabinet roles already.

All US leftists will have any control over is whether this backlash will break to the left, or if it will break to the far right.

Contrary to what many mainstream liberals seem to have been imagining, American racism and far right extremism did not begin with Trump, and will not end with Trump. The white supremacists, xenophobes, ethnonationalists, QAnon cultists and right wing militias are not going anywhere after Biden takes office, and the backlash against his administration and its worst impulses will be inflamed and co-opted by mainstream Republican narrative managers. This will set the stage for something a lot uglier than Trump down the road if it's successful.

What the left can do is get ahead of the game. Take control of the anti-Biden, anti-establishment pushback by leading the charge-sooner, more aggressively, and more compellingly than the far right does. Use the awfulness of the Biden administration to ignite a true leftward zeitgeist in mainstream America that is so strong it eclipses the inevitable rightist backlash in energy and appeal.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
15 people are discussing this page, with 22 comments

Barry Bozeman

This "freezing out Sanders & Warren" BS is indicative of the fatal flaws in your argument. Nobody profits from having Republican governors select the replacements for Bernie or Elizabeth. That would be the kind of terminal stupidity that leads to a 2024 Trump win after another 4 years of deadlock mixed with infighting. The key to progress for progressives does not come from demonizing Democratic moderates. The 70 million votes for a clear disaster like Trump proves our situation is tenuous. As a progressive Bernie and Elizabeth supporter I am also dismayed by our weakness. Progressive policies would without doubt benefit the vast majority of Americans making it even more painful to realize how utterly incompetent and ineffective we are at selling the best solutions. The one thing I know is that attacking Joe and Kamala only hurts us, when what we require is some serious organizing that accepts who WE are in this country. A country where 70 million refuse to see the damage done.

People like you who demand a backlash against moderate Democrats should try to find a way to organize a positive way to promote progressive policies to the 70 million Trump supporters who were damaged by his presidency. We have enough problems getting a moderate elected in the largest turnout on record. You won't find this progressive supporting your backlash.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 1:23:14 PM

David Weaver

Reply to Barry Bozeman:

These are not "moderate Democrats. They are Neoliberals and that's been the problem since Bill Clinton. FDR,JFK and LBJ are turning over in their graves at this group as it continues to dismantle or reverse all the gains they made for we the people. As for the left leading a charge, if not now when? If not us, who? 4 more years of Neoliberal crap will open wide the door for a right wing repeat if the left doesn't take the lead...

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 2:21:17 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to David Weaver:

I would add Nixon in - he gave us all the environmental protections. he's turning in his grave too. Obama opened us up to forever fracking, with LNG export. Obama also gave himself and all future presidents unlimited executive power, paving the way for a Trump to happen. the hypocrisy is thick.

the left is us, not the craven corrupt so called democratic party. meanwhile, starting 60 yrs ago, we ought to have been building a true people's party that gave a crap about the environment.. even Eisenhower knew there should be a cap on unlimited wealth and the MIC.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:33:04 AM

Art Costa

  New Content

Let's be honest. This is an imperial empire with 800+ global military bases and continuous wars in 1/2 dozen+ countries at any time. We kill on a daily bases hundreds - thousands depending on how intense the fighting is. These countries we bomb are poor with very little military capacity. Since WWII alone the US has slaughtered between 25 - 30 million people mostly civilians and children.

The US has been at war/conflict for about 95% of its existence. It was born an imperial extension of UK, and than became the lead empire in partnership with the UK to this day.

The presidency by design is the Commander-In-Chief and that role has been activated with or without a Constitutional vote by the Congress to declare war.

It has been an expansionist nation-state for all these years. It was designed such, with a few dissenting voices (John and John Quincey Adams come to mind). We all know about the genocides and the slavery.

So to think any of these stooges are "good" or better, or less evil would require a bed time story of make believe.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 3:29:09 PM

Robert Gormley

Reply to Art Costa:

Just like Rome was 2000 years ago.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:27:14 PM

molly cruz

  New Content

I would contend on the other hand, that the malaise of which you speak, could be defined far differently; is more general, and what's more is basically delusional. We suffer unilaterally as a species from being over qualified for the life our mechanical wizardry has made possible. If Trump is of any use as a study, certainly he represents a tiny fraction of any populace anywhere, but if his pudgy irrelevance can be isolated, it is a symptom of "nothing to do" and the unnatural "devil's work" that befalls people asked to do nothing to contribute to anything. Anyone who has had one can tell you all children are delighted to take part in activities until they pick up the attitude that work is a curse to be avoided at all costs.But my theories take me further; to a time when we must, isolated and inactive, survive in spaceships for eternities; and I can see how plastics, physical deterioration, all kinds of unwelcome developments like war, hint at a future so remote from Earth and its doings as to defy conscious preparation.

Good thing our behavior, in my opinion, is beyond our control and almost our understanding. How we fit here, our role, is as Life's guardian and transport. Only geniuses need apply. The rest of us can go hang, as far as Nature is concerned; which is why so many wander around wondering why they were born. She's only interested in things not hitting the planet, miniaturization/codification of life forms, finding a new planet, and getting there with the tools necessary to start the party over again somewhere else. The things that irritate/puzzle us about ourselves can all be explained if you eliminate the notion that we are the point here, or that we'll ever be perfect. Nature only recently thought us up in fact, we're new, and we don't all fit. We're drudges, a device to further "Life, Everlasting, Amen." But the vanity that prevents us from seeing this is the same one that accomplished all the dirty deeds that have led to our superiority over space and the Universe we must face one day; because that's the plan.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 5:26:44 PM

Sage

  New Content

Bravo. Spot on. I stand with you as being regarded as a "bit of a crackpot in some leftist circles".... my liberal friends don't see/don't understand...our realities are different. And we are supposed to be on "the same side"! We are called upon by Biden to mend the divide with the fascist right? Never. Never. Never. Wasn't going to vote B and H ...but I did. Still drinking martinis to self-medicate that sickening necessity. Done now. I WILL NEVER NEVER EVER vote establishment dem again...at this point, even regardless of urging of Chomsky and Street. Hope for the future: Whites a minority! Yay! And I'm white...wonder if they might turn the tables. We deserve it. You WILL find this leftist suppirting your backlash...

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 6:26:52 PM

John Hawkins

  New Content

Nicely put, Caitlin. I think there's a rea; good chance that Biden will be sidelined early anyway, if the Repugs keep their promise to avenge the impeachment, and Glenn Greenwald, the NY Post, and sundry others go after the still-potent Ukraine stuff (doen't have to be true) and Hunter's China doll-ars. Personally, I see a nasty revolution ahead. As you indicate, this nonsense can't go on much longer, and nobody I know wants Obama2.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 7:47:05 PM

Herbert Calhoun

  New Content

Dream on. The author appears to be willfully and woefully ignorant of the realities on the ground in America: The US remains a racist pseudo-democracy. Nothing more. Using Obama as a yardstick of anything gives up the game: Other than a black in whiteface, Obama was a footnote in American history. This in itself proves that the author misses the only meaningful point in America's real politik: Never admit that the only thing that stirs the American political imagination is "pretending that racism is not America's highest political value." Why fight Biden when you didn't fight Trump? In what universe does that make any sense? Let's be honest for once: There is no "left" in America. For if there had been one, the time to raise its head would have been during the four years of Trump carnage. But for four years not a word; not a whimper? They did not raise their head because they knew and still know the time for boutique leftist politics is over. And has been over ever since the rightwing media blitz the lazy racist American mind. Steve Bannon, with Robert and Rebeka Mercer's money, took over the whole playing field. No matter who wins the presidency, we all know where the power lies: in the hands of the racist hard right, where it will remain until the Democrats get up off their knees and stop singing Amazing Grace.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 8:45:51 PM

shad williams

Reply to Herbert Calhoun:

Regretfully, democrats getting off their knees should at best be seen as a sign that they are ready to stop pretending they are praying for unity while in their Kinte cloth and more as resuming their walk in cadence with the Bannons and Mercers.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:34:22 PM

Allan Wayne

Reply to shad williams:

Kinte was pretty bare-chested as far as I can see.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 7:23:15 AM

shad williams

Reply to Allan Wayne:

Actually they were fully clothed. Couldn't imagined it otherwise, could you?!

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 2:01:05 PM

Allan Wayne

Reply to shad williams:

Kunta Kinte in Roots.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 6:07:21 PM

shad williams

Reply to Allan Wayne:

Ah yes. Roots. The powers that should not be are working on a DNA fix for roots, depending on the hair dye used the original hair roots change to the dye color. You heard it here first.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 7:37:58 PM

Allan Wayne

Reply to shad williams:

You are obviously speaking of Giuliani.

click here

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 9:55:28 PM

Herbert Calhoun

Reply to shad williams:

Reply to Shad Williams:

Yes, Nancy and Chuck were as quiet as "church mouses" as Trump went systematically about dismantling and trashing our democracy: Where were they when we needed them in the trenches? Well, like the rest of the Democrats, they too were hiding out in their bunkers waiting for the carnage to end and the next election cycle to begin. I do not think history will treat them kindly when the history of this era is written.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 7:53:32 PM

Tom Calarco

  New Content

Well, I say that is good, because it will provide another resurgence of the Progressive movement. That wasn't going to happen with Trump, and why Progressives don't understand this is perplexing to me.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:29:19 PM

Patricia 0rmsby

  New Content

I don't hold out much hope for the Democrats. I hope I am wrong! They went into denial about Obama, and will probably do the same for Biden/Harris, relieved that at least he isn't a fascist dictator like Trump. That some of the democratic leadership is talking about drawing up lists of Trump supporters is particularly worrisome. (Is that fake news? I hope so.) Any problems with the upcoming administration are likely to be blamed on Trump's legacy and obstructionism by the people who supported him, who did so for a variety of reasons which the left has pointedly ignored for the past four years, opting instead for name-calling.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 12:17:28 AM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:

you're still talking about the two corporate controlled tax-evader parties as if their supposed "divide" is a real thing; newsflash" it's not.

and then you troll about name calling being one-sided, when to my recollection, there has been name calling and vitriol on both "party" "sides" - and tons of hate speech coming from out-of-the-closet-again bigots and haters. again, BOTH sides guilty but i think the repubs take the cake on hate speech and gun threats!

some of us choose to not be herd animals, beholden to neither party, wise enough to know that no president-puppet of the Handlers will make a damn bit of difference. this does not absolve us from responsibility if we want to make America great - for the FIRST time, not "again," since AmeriKKKa has a sickening history of colonization, slavery, and genocide of First Nations, Blacks, Chinese, and any sovereign country with fossil fuels or minerals we want to steal. A shameful legacy; nothing to be proud of.

Some of us love our country enough to want to see it FINALLY rise to some kind of decency - starting with how we treat each other here on the two contrived "sides" of the same coin. and finally making some kind of reparation for All of It..

.i turned off mainscream news years ago... nothing but a gladiator show to work the masses into a mindless froth, and foment civil war, when what we need is... civil discourse and critical thinking, not more trolling for Trump - OR Biden.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:22:22 AM

Mohammad Ala

  New Content

Started with President Carter imposing illegal sanctions on countries which disagreed with the USA.

President Obama spoke gently but imposed more sanctions than Carter and Clinton.

Illegal sanctions in this difficult time of Coronavirus should stop. They violate UN accords. Such as Chicago Convention.

Is not the President, it is his advisors who are supported by lobby groups. Where Presidents and Vice Presidents are invited to speak demonstrate which organizations are lobby groups.

There is NO hope for peace. Weaker countries will be bombed. Helpless people's land will be stolen while international organizations keep introducing useless resolutions. Isn't over 200 resolutions against a few countries enough?

If there is ONE resolution against a country which disagrees with Western countries, bombs are dropped killing innocent people among them many children and elderly.

Since WWII, more than 40,000,000 people have been killed. Western media has been biased in not reporting this number. If one adds the number of Africans killed by criminal Belgian kings, this number will increase.

Killing, stealing, destructions will continue regardless of who is the President.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:40:03 AM

b. sadie bailey

  New Content

Well, most of us left of the far right democratic party are not fooling ourselves about Biden and his incoming wall street crony/warmonger cabinet... but you can't hurt dem's fragile feelings by calling this out... best to.. follow the money - and tirelessly call it out, and resist

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 10:09:19 AM

Nelson Betancourt

  New Content

Caitlin's political instincts are right on! Her concern, it seems to me--if I read correctly between the lines--is how Biden's presidency is going to be worse for working people, the poor, small and medium sized businesses, our freedoms under the Bill of Rights, a more peaceful world, etc. If the 'left'--(does she mean those of us who still believe in individualism, political self-respect, and freedom and not corporatism?) does not move to fill this vacuum created by neoliberalism, then what Caitlin writes will definitely come to pass. I did not vote for either one of these two degraded individuals foisted on us by so-called progressives or the mainstream media swamp. We should have started building a new political power base long ago, so we wouldn't have had to choose between these two sorry excuses of leadership. Better late than never, a new political party that will not take corporate money and will seek to represent people and not corporations is rising. I believe this party is what Caitlin is referring to here--and the organizers are fully aware that this is what is at stake--and they are hitting the ground running. Freedom, self-respect, integrity and progress will not be handed down to us--we must create it. Welcome to the most exciting game on Earth!

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 6:03:51 AM

