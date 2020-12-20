Let's stop with the formalities. Joe Biden knew.

As Vice President under Obama, he was deeply involved in planning the disastrous 2014 military coup in Ukraine. A leaked audio of the conversation between Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for Ukraine under Hillary Clinton, and Geoffrey Pyatt, Obama's Ambassador to Ukraine, is the smoking gun that proves it.

As the two democratic operatives discuss the aftermath of an armed conflict that will usher neo-Nazi thugs like Aleksandr Shevchenko, Aleksandr Muzychko and Petro Poroshenko into office, they stress the importance of legitimizing the new gov't. Pyatt insists they need someone to help "glue this thing together," to "midwife" the propaganda surrounding what they know to be a criminal operation. Nuland tells him not to worry: "Biden's willing."

There's nothing particularly nuanced about their conversation, or surprising. A senior member of the Obama administration casually admits the VP is cooking up cover for the far-right extremists the US just put in charge of the country.

Still, overthrowing a democratically elected gov't is against the law. And, since the gov't in question happens to be at the center of a major US scandal, relevant. Why hasn't Ms Nuland been subpoenaed by the Senate and, under oath and facing prison, grilled about her involvement in propping up an illegitimate gov't? Why hasn't Mr Pyatt been asked to clarify the US's role in Ukrainian politics?

The evidence points to their complicity in war crimes.

The massacre in Maidan, for example, in which 48 protestors were murdered by snipers, marks a turning point in the coup. US officials blamed Yanukovych supporters. But a subsequent investigation proved neo-Nazis were actually responsible for the murders. The US was eager to oust Yanukovych because of his pro-Russia sympathies. The leaked phone call proved US officials were working behind the scenes to do just that. Add the two together and it leads to a disturbing question: is it possible the US was responsible for the entire bloody mess?

In 2013 Ms Nuland told a US-Ukraine Foundation Conference audience: "The Euro-Maidan movement has come to embody the principles and values that are the cornerstones for all free democracies." If Ukraine is any measure, surely, by "free democracies," she means those manufactured by US elites. Even more reason for Nuland, Pyatt and Biden to be questioned under threat of prosecution.

A brief timeline of the US gov't's involvement in Ukraine will prove instructive:

2010: Viktor Yanukovych is elected President of Ukraine in what international observers call an "impressive display of democracy."

2011: democracy be damned, the US plots to oust the new administration. Eric Schmidt of Google and Jared Cohen (unofficially working for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton) are tasked to plan "popular movements" specifically intended to topple Yanukovych (and Syria's Assad).

2013 March: implementation of their plan begins with a "tech camp" to teach Ukrainian nationalists how to use the internet to organize demonstrations against Yanukovych. The camp is held inside the US Embassy in Kiev.

2013 November: protests at Maidan begin, peacefully at first.

2014 February: US-backed snipers murder 48 protestors at Maidan. The gov't collapses and Yanukovych escapes to Russia. The coup is successful but it destroys the country. (For context on recent US military adventures abroad, cf. Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria or Venezuela.)

2014 April: US officials assemble the new Ukrainian gov't in secret.

