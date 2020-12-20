 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/20/20

Biden Knew

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 64732
Message BK Faunce

Let's stop with the formalities. Joe Biden knew.

As Vice President under Obama, he was deeply involved in planning the disastrous 2014 military coup in Ukraine. A leaked audio of the conversation between Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for Ukraine under Hillary Clinton, and Geoffrey Pyatt, Obama's Ambassador to Ukraine, is the smoking gun that proves it.

As the two democratic operatives discuss the aftermath of an armed conflict that will usher neo-Nazi thugs like Aleksandr Shevchenko, Aleksandr Muzychko and Petro Poroshenko into office, they stress the importance of legitimizing the new gov't. Pyatt insists they need someone to help "glue this thing together," to "midwife" the propaganda surrounding what they know to be a criminal operation. Nuland tells him not to worry: "Biden's willing."

There's nothing particularly nuanced about their conversation, or surprising. A senior member of the Obama administration casually admits the VP is cooking up cover for the far-right extremists the US just put in charge of the country.

Still, overthrowing a democratically elected gov't is against the law. And, since the gov't in question happens to be at the center of a major US scandal, relevant. Why hasn't Ms Nuland been subpoenaed by the Senate and, under oath and facing prison, grilled about her involvement in propping up an illegitimate gov't? Why hasn't Mr Pyatt been asked to clarify the US's role in Ukrainian politics?

The evidence points to their complicity in war crimes.

The massacre in Maidan, for example, in which 48 protestors were murdered by snipers, marks a turning point in the coup. US officials blamed Yanukovych supporters. But a subsequent investigation proved neo-Nazis were actually responsible for the murders. The US was eager to oust Yanukovych because of his pro-Russia sympathies. The leaked phone call proved US officials were working behind the scenes to do just that. Add the two together and it leads to a disturbing question: is it possible the US was responsible for the entire bloody mess?

In 2013 Ms Nuland told a US-Ukraine Foundation Conference audience: "The Euro-Maidan movement has come to embody the principles and values that are the cornerstones for all free democracies." If Ukraine is any measure, surely, by "free democracies," she means those manufactured by US elites. Even more reason for Nuland, Pyatt and Biden to be questioned under threat of prosecution.

A brief timeline of the US gov't's involvement in Ukraine will prove instructive:

2010: Viktor Yanukovych is elected President of Ukraine in what international observers call an "impressive display of democracy."

2011: democracy be damned, the US plots to oust the new administration. Eric Schmidt of Google and Jared Cohen (unofficially working for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton) are tasked to plan "popular movements" specifically intended to topple Yanukovych (and Syria's Assad).

2013 March: implementation of their plan begins with a "tech camp" to teach Ukrainian nationalists how to use the internet to organize demonstrations against Yanukovych. The camp is held inside the US Embassy in Kiev.

2013 November: protests at Maidan begin, peacefully at first.

2014 February: US-backed snipers murder 48 protestors at Maidan. The gov't collapses and Yanukovych escapes to Russia. The coup is successful but it destroys the country. (For context on recent US military adventures abroad, cf. Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria or Venezuela.)

2014 April: US officials assemble the new Ukrainian gov't in secret.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

BK Faunce Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Teacher, writer, filmmaker living in California.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Neo-Catholic Sons of Brett Kavanaugh

Silly Film Olympics, Part III: The Favorite & Mary Queen of Scots

War of the Roses

"Silly Films Olympics© Special": Parasite (Bong Joon-ho 2019)

Vote for Hillary? Can't Get Fooled Again

War of the Roses, Act II

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

BK Faunce

Become a Fan
Author 64732
(Member since May 4, 2011), 3 fans, 31 articles, 26 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As the two democratic operatives discuss the aftermath of an armed conflict that will usher neo-Nazi thugs like Aleksandr Shevchenko, Aleksandr Muzychko and Petro Poroshenko into office, they stress the importance of legitimizing the new gov't. Pyatt insists they need someone to help "glue this thing together," to "midwife" the propaganda surrounding what they know to be a criminal operation. Nuland tells him not to worry: "Biden's willing."

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 20, 2020 at 5:10:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 