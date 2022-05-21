 
 
Biden Is Giving $40 Billion to Ukraine - Here's What That Money Could Do Here

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   6 comments
On top of the $2 billion it already sent to Ukraine, the Biden administration has asked Congress to ignore its previous request for $10 billion to pay for updated COVID-19 vaccines for American citizens (Pandemic? What pandemic?), and send an additional $33 billion to Ukraine instead. The House of Representatives not only obliged, but authorized more than Biden wanted - $40 billion.

The U.S. Congress does this with military spending all the time. They live to please!

Every Democratic congressman voted "yes" to send weapons to a country that has "several hundred monuments, statues, and streets named after Nazi collaborators," according to The Forward. That even includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Squad," who claim to be progressive.

In the Senate, a rare voice of opposition was raised by libertarian Republican Rand Paul. "We don't need to be the sugar daddy and the policemen of the world," Paul remarked. For his trouble, Paul was bizarrely accused of "treason" by online commenters who suggested that his surly Kentucky neighbor should assault him again. All Paul wanted was a week to go over exactly where all that money is going.

Whatever you think of the crisis in Ukraine, Paul has a point. A week isn't going to make any difference. We should distrust bullies who tell us there's no time to think, hurry up, shut up, do what we tell you. The total lack of debate in Washington, and in the news media, over the quick transfer of $40 billion to a country that is not a U.S. ally, has a grim human rights record, and recently banned a bunch of political parties and opposition cable news channels, ought to prompt some sort of discussion.

First and foremost, we ought to consider just how much money $40 billion is and what it could do here in the United States, for Americans.

The $40 billion we are sending to Ukraine will not change the outcome of the war. The United States would never commit enough money or ground troops to do that because it would risk World War III with Russia. The $40 billion will buy a lot of weapons and ammunition that will kill Russians and Ukrainians. Nothing more; nothing less.

So how much, exactly, is $40 billion?

Here in the United States, here are some of the things that $40 billion could do:

A $2,000 scholarship for every college student.

A $6,000 scholarship for every college student who is officially in poverty.

$72,000 to every homeless person.

$2,400 to every veteran.

$410,000 to every public school.

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto."
 

Lance Ciepiela

Biden, apparently, has become enraged with Putin and Russia, and using America's vast 'treasures' - $40 billion Ukrainian aid bill, and even more, #LendLease - on a corrupted Neo Nazis regime in Ukraine, that's actively engaged in killing Russian troops, 'on the ground' in the Ukraine, and actively torturing, and killing, even their own Russian speaking Ukrainian citizens in the eastern Ukraine who are supporting Russia. "Avoid Foreign Entanglements", 'the warning' - by George Washington - certainly, not anywhere 'on the radar', 'on Biden's watch'. #NeoNazisPartners. #WarInUkraine.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:05:03 AM

Mary Elizabeth

Blackmail

I no longer expect or anticipate any truth from the oh-so-clever "leadership". Who knows what they have done over there while our clueless, brainwashed citizenry has been ignoring what happens beyond our borders with our tax dollars (or even within our own borders, God help us).

I can think of two acquaintances who unfortunately vote according to orders of their different party leadership, yet make it a policy to ignore what is going in in politics and the economy.

Don't want to become a refugee in my old age. I heard enough stories from people who were among the (20 million?) "displaced persons" from World War II. Misery

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:46:26 PM

Lance Ciepiela

The West insists on giving Kiev weapons even though it knows this measure will not help bring peace back to Ukraine. Increasingly Western leaders contribute to the destabilization of Eastern Europe by promoting the continuation of the conflict through supplying weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces and pro-Maidan neo-Nazi militias..

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 12:07:48 AM

Jill Herendeen

INSANE expenditures are only to be expected from a gov't of the 1%, by the 1%, and for the 1%, as long as the taxation is WILDLY regressive and the 1% own all the industries which benefit, directly or indirectly, from the gov't expenditures.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:28:58 PM

Lance Ciepiela

The WWII-era Lend-Lease program for the USSR, estimated at $160 billion in present-day USD, was repaid in full only in 2006. Thus, we can assume Ukraine will be paying off the current $65 billion "aid" for the rest of this century. That is, provided there will be a viable Ukrainian state to do so after the conflict ends.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 5:11:10 PM

Jill Herendeen

Like, you or I are going to see a penny of that $65 billion?

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 10:45:07 AM

