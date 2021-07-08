Biden Defends Ending a War He's Not Fully Ending

It's been a dream of peace-loving people everywhere for over 20 years now for a U.S. government to end a war and to speak in support of having done so. Sadly, Biden is only partially ending one of the endless wars, none of the others having yet been fully ended either, and his remarks on Thursday were too glorifying of war to be of much use in the cause of abolishing it. That said, one would not wish for Biden to bow before the belligerent demands of the U.S. media and escalate every possible war until all life on earth is ended on a day of record ratings and advertising revenue. It's helpful that there is some limit to how far he'll go. Biden pretends that the United States attacked Afghanistan legally, justly, righteously, for noble motives. This is harmful false history. It seems helpful at first because it feeds into his "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build" schtick which becomes a basis for withdrawing troops. However, bombing and shooting people doesn't actually build anything no matter how long or how heavily you do it, and actual assistance to Afghanistan reparations in fact would be a very appropriate third choice beyond the false dichotomy of shoot them or abandon them. Biden pretends not only that the war was launched for good reason, but that it succeeded, that it "degraded the terrorist threat." This is an example of going so big with a lie that people will miss it. The claim is ludicrous. The war on terrorism has taken a couple of hundred cave-dwellers and expanded them into thousands spread across continents. This crime is a horrendous failure on its own terms.

It's nice to hear from Biden that "it's the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country." But he doesn't mean it, not with a commitment to keeping mercenaries and lawless agencies in Afghanistan, and missiles ready to do further damage from outside its borders. This has long been largely an air war, and you can't end an air war by removing ground troops. Nor is it especially helpful to wreck a place and then declare it the responsibility of those left alive to run it now.

Not to worry, however, because Biden proceeded to make clear that the U.S. government would continue funding, training, and arming the Afghan military (clearly at a reduced level). He then recounted how he had recently instructed that government as to what it needed to do. Oh, and he plans to get other nations to control an airport in Afghanistan in support of course of Afghanistan's rights and responsibilities.

(He added as a side note that the U.S. would "continue to provide civilian and humanitarian assistance, including speaking out for the rights of women and girls." This effort compares with what's needed as Biden's domestic health, wealth, environment, infrastructure, education, retirement, and labor efforts compare with what's needed.)