 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/16/22

Biden DOJ Busses Jan. 6 "Tourists" to Fox News Headquarters: Satire

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

05.TransitCenter.SSMD.3July202 1
05.TransitCenter.SSMD.3July202 1
(Image by Elvert Barnes)   Details   DMCA

The U.S. Department of Justice bussed scores of Jan. 6 "tourists" to Fox News headquarters in Manhattan today.

But after entering the elite conservative media building, the tourists declared they had been misled.

"We were told Fox News had jobs for us," one victim of the DOJ politically motivated stunt said. "But now our conservative comrades at Fox are telling us there is no room at the inn."

The lack of room at the so-called inn may be a fact, a member of the mainstream liberal media reported. The "fake news" outlet reporter then added, "DOJ placed ankle bracelets on the Jan. 6 tourists. And they will be arrested if they venture outside of the Fox building."

Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham staged a joint news show to denounce the "cruelty of this Democrat stunt."

Carlson, with his obnoxious laugh echoing in the background, listened to Ingraham indict the Biden Justice Department.

"This move is unconstitutional," she said. "It is illegal, and probably amounts to kidnapping and transporting human beings across state lines under false pretenses."

In unison, Carlson joined in, "And it is cruel, cruel, cruel." They said all this without a hint of irony.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My article first ran at Humor Times. DOJ Busses Jan. 6 Tourists to Fox - Steve Schneider, Humor Times

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in Florida. He writes articles for Humor Times and Democracy Chronicles.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Gangstagrass Band Joined #ElectionProtection Forum on Sept. 8

Some Numbers Off for Biden, Sanders in Broward County, Florida Election Auditors Say

Chad Won't Leave Votes Hanging in Broward County Florida

Election Watchdogs Prepare for 2020 Battleground State Contests

Trump Speaks from Underground Bunker

Election Auditors Teach "Free-Speech Mitch" That Democracy Counts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend