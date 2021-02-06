 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/6/21

Biden Condemns Obama's Past Use of Force Against Democracy

President Biden stands on principle.
(Image by Department of State)   Details   DMCA

"We are united in our resolve. There can be no doubt in a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election."

That admirable principle was articulated by President Joe Biden in a February 3 speech at the Department of State. He was speaking about the recent violent coup in Myanmar. As Biden continued his commentary he asserted firmly, "We will work with our partners to support the restoration of democracy and rule of law and impose consequences on those responsible."

In espousing those principles, however, Biden has in effect condemned past actions of former president Barack Obama. The Biden commentary speaks perfectly to what happened in 2014 Ukraine under Obama.

Victor Yanukovych had been elected president in 2010. The credibility of his election was attested to by the president of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's parliamentary assembly. He called it "an impressive display of democratic elections." Official election monitors agreed.

It's true that Yanukovych's popularity rating slipped 18 points during his presidency. His predecessors suffered greater losses in public trust. Even Obama lost 11 points during his term. But that didn't precipitate a coup to throw him out.

Ukraine had a democracy. But then force was used to overrule the will of the people. The outcome of a credible election was erased. That's the kind of scenario that Biden denounced on principle in his remarks.

This leaves Biden in a predicament. The Obama administration not only favored that transgression in Ukraine, it played an active role in it.

The result is that a violent coup displaced Ukraine's democratically elected president, threw out the democratically promulgated constitution, and never gained control over parts of the territory. Ukraine was no longer whole. The coup in effect destroyed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the former Ukraine. It was left broken and fragmented.

That is a very different description of what happened from what you likely saw in news reports back then. We were fed a wholly made up version of events, that of a Russian invasion and a motive to take over all Ukraine. That version successfully covered up the culpability of the Obama administration in the disaster created by the coup.

The Obama version about Ukraine is about as credible as the Bush story about Saddam's weapons of mass destruction. Both were crafty fabrications. Both resulted in colossal disasters.

What is it that Obama actually did against Ukraine's democracy?

He used key players on the ground to incite unrest. They are Victoria Nuland, Geoffrey Pyatt, and Chris Murphy.

Senator Murphy showed up in December, 2013. He stood on the stage of the Maidan rally to whip up unrest among the throngs that stood before him.

The crowd had gathered merely to express support for a trade deal with the EU. But Murphy carried with him Obama's hidden agenda.

William Dunkerley is author of the books "Litvinenko Murder Case Solved," "The Phony Litvinenko Murder," "Ukraine in the Crosshairs," and "Medvedev's Media Affairs," all published by Omnicom Press. He is a media business analyst and consultant
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
