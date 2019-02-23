Biblical Super Flood Coming to California

- Advertisement -

Sam Mitchell tells it like it is. Or in this case, lets a climatologist do it for him. Think the fires in CA were bad? The rains and droughts? Earthquakes?

Unfortunately the Golden State doesn't have enough gold to solve these little problems. Even more unfortunately, neither does the rest of the world. Even if it did, also had a reduced population, political will, and educated, proactive population, I fail to see the actual possibility of how it would be done. For a few examples among countless others click here