OpEdNews Op Eds

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt. The "War on Terror" is a Fraud

By Mark Taliano

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/15/18

Canada is fast-becoming a safe-haven for terrorists.

Al Qaeda/al Nusra Front and ISIS are openly being welcomed[1] and protected from public scrutiny and juridical consequences, including "Anti-Terror" legislation.[2]

All of this exposes yet again that the "War on Terror" is a fraud, and that the Canadian government and its agencies support all of the terrorists in Syria, including ISIS[3].

This is known BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT.

Similarly, internet censorship, including algorithms imposed on anti-war sites, and Facebook censorship, are the spawn of pro-wars of aggression policymaking groups such as the Atlantic Council, which is partnered with Facebook[4].

These measures serve to strengthen and protect the "Shadow state" and the policymakers who are governing our lives and determining where our tax dollars flow. And a significant portion of our taxes flow into the pockets of terrorists, beneath the cover of a "feminist" foreign policy.

All of this is about destroying democracy -- a fait accompli -- and advancing anti-democratic political economies here and abroad.

Elected politicians, supporters of the above-mentioned agenda, do not represent the views of an informed Canadian population. They represent the views of globalist neo-con policymakers.

Notes

1. Stewart Bell,"Exclusive: Canadian member of Islamic State caught, but RCMP struggle to lay charges against ISIS fighters." Global News. 8 October, 2015. (https://globalnews.ca/news/4526514/canadian-isis-caught-in-turkey/) Accessed 12 October, 2018.

Canadian Government Offers Safe Haven to ". Al Qaeda

See also:

Mark Taliano, "The White Helmets are "Black Helmets", They are Al Qaeda

opednews.com

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

Related Topic(s):

Mark Taliano

Canada is fast-becoming a safe-haven for terrorists.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 10:02:12 PM

John Rachel

Of course the WOT is a fraud, as is much of the justification behind the neoliberal agenda. I thought Canadians were smart, yet they fall for the same puerile propaganda as Americans.

Maybe in order to focus the folks there, you should develop a CFCR laying out in clear terms what the priorities of the country actually are. Here's the model.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 10:28:06 PM

Devil's Advocate

Being a Canadian, I've also pondered what it would take to establish a Canadian version of your CFCR! At this point, I couldn't tell you if it would be easier or harder to do here than south of our border.

I also can't tell you if Canadians are actually any "smarter" than their American "counterparts", but I would comment that SOME of us are pretty sharp, and that MORE of us are aware of what's going on than our neighbours, by the looks of things.

What may be exactly the same between the 2 countries is that our governments are operating without us, without our input, without concern for us, and the way they have layered themselves in so much bullsh*t to keep us from getting hold of them.

And, they're definitely sharing the same brain.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 4:07:57 AM

BFalcon

This is not true.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:34:56 PM

Devil's Advocate

Are you Canadian? I am.

It's completely true, and it disgusts me.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:18:08 PM

BFalcon

I am not Canadian.

Which terrorists found safe haven there?

(Except Serb criminals who did crimes in former Yugoslavia).

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 12:50:36 AM

