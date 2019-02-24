Beyond Oppositions via Fostering Bottom-Up Governance and Human Evolution

- Advertisement -

Burl B. Hall, MA

Meredith S. Hall PhD

Beginning 5,000+ years ago, we humans specifically. and the planet in general, have suffered under the thumbs of warring tribes that manifested into various countries. Those warring tribes continue to foster destruction in our current world. In this day and age, our warring tribes are moving towards a mass extinction due to the drive for infinite power and money.

Earlier tribal wars were not to the point where they fostered Armageddon. Then we faced and so far sidestepped the destruction of the planet via an atomic bomb. At this point in time, we have subtler but equally destructive means of fostering global extinction: our high rates of pollution, our reckless consumption of natural resources, and our tampering with genetic engineering. (This is the true apple in the Garden of Eden story!) We now can wind up killing most of the life on our planet. We are approaching Armageddon.

Armageddon is not about a neurotic externalized god who becomes angry because we masturbated at some point in our lives. We don't need that kind of god. Nor do we need any human god to foster Armageddon. We the people are doing a fantastic job in fostering a dead planet. No externalized top-down god is needed to bring on the End of Time.

When we labor under the thumbs of those in the top 5% of income we are self-destructing. What our "employers" want is infinite money. This is the Beast in our modern world, which was spoken about in the Book of Revelations, i.e., what Christians refer to as the anti-Christ. Hate to say it, but many Christians fit the bill of the anti-Christ. I say this because Christ was referred to as the Evolutionary Potential of Humanity. In our world of technology, we have stifled our evolutionary potential. Thus, in our pursuit of ever expanding profits for the already very rich, we are destroying the planet, forgetting that we humans too, will become extinct.

In today's world, we continue to be under the thumbs of warring rich men and many women who constantly argue about who has the most power to foster a Top Down system. What do they want? The world. Is this why we go into depressions alongside infinite monies that have no boundaries?

Top Down politics is generally a man's thing. We men want an infinite erection in terms of infinite amounts of money. I realize women are in the same boat in wanting infinite amounts of money and what money buys. So, Ladies, you too are participants in this mess. You also love infinite erections. To infinity and beyond is what we desire!

We live in a lie. We the People are living in the Twilight Zone! Thus, in our world, fact is fiction and fiction reality!

In reality, most of us realize animals eat other animals. But they generally do not drive everything downward to extinction as we hairless apes do. Nor do most of them devour their own individuals within their species.

Indeed, most researchers state animals only take what they need to eat in order to maintain life. Most of the time, animals don't destroy the whole habitat they inhabit. If they did, they would starve. Thus, we need to let go of the notion of infinite growth. We hairless Apes apparently don't get that our economy does not go up and up and up to infinity and beyond. Apes in the wild generally know better.

In summary, I am saying we have fostered a system that is destroying our world. It is a rape. We are destroying our children's future. For what do we do this?

Can we see the patterns?

Aren't we all eggs that morphed into human beings? We were not born nor has nature evolved us so far just to be dupes. We can allow the evolution innate within us to emerge, if we will only believe the truth that sets us free and not the lies fed us by the rich and powerful.

The anti-Christ will not be seen except in the depths of our Being. Nor will Christ be seen in the externalized world. The potential of Marie (Infinite Ocean of the Cosmos), Yahweh (I AM) and Christ (Evolutionary Potential) are deeply seated within us in our Infinite Nature. Jesus tried to tell us we are the ones we have been waiting for. We need to listen to Him in realizing our full potential while letting go of preachers.

Can we move beyond our current ideologies that are killing the planet and her people? Can we evolve past where we are right now? Can we let go of criminals alongside anti-Christs (i.e., Anti-Evolution) like Donald Trump?

In summary, don't gaze externally towards a Savior. You, the Reader are what you seek. That power is in all of us. So, let us make our future truly fantastic!