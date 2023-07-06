Beware the barren field in June, the field where nothing grows.
It is a harbinger of what is just around the bend
When the human race has finished disowning Earth,
Making it ready
For round-up-ready people who eat whatever they are served
But do not make connections and die before the lights come on.
In late Spring you begin to see these square deserts in Vermont
Along the scenic roads,
These city-blocks of nothing
Like the asphalt clearings of urban planning days
When spaces were created where nothing grew.
But it's monocultural crop planning
Rendering those fields fallow for the planting of round-up ready corn.
They spray roundup on the fields, kills every plant and insect
And then they deposit the round-up-ready seeds.
You can always tell if a field has been planted with round-up-ready corn
Because there is nothing but poison dirt between the perfect rows.
Nothing else can grow there.
It's like farms will be on Mars someday
After we have turned Earth into a sterile desert.
So beware the barren field, the field where nothing grows . . . but corn.