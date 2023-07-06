Beware the barren field in June, the field where nothing grows.

It is a harbinger of what is just around the bend

When the human race has finished disowning Earth,

Making it ready

For round-up-ready people who eat whatever they are served

But do not make connections and die before the lights come on.

In late Spring you begin to see these square deserts in Vermont

Along the scenic roads,

These city-blocks of nothing

Like the asphalt clearings of urban planning days

When spaces were created where nothing grew.

But it's monocultural crop planning

Rendering those fields fallow for the planting of round-up ready corn.

They spray roundup on the fields, kills every plant and insect

And then they deposit the round-up-ready seeds.

You can always tell if a field has been planted with round-up-ready corn

Because there is nothing but poison dirt between the perfect rows.

Nothing else can grow there.

It's like farms will be on Mars someday

After we have turned Earth into a sterile desert.

So beware the barren field, the field where nothing grows . . . but corn.

