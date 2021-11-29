 
 
Send a Tweet
103 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 11/29/21

Beware of These Drug Maker Tricks

By   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1353
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

Used by permission from Dreamstime
Used by permission from Dreamstime
(Image by Dreamstime)   Details   DMCA
>

I have often reported on the drug maker ruse of "disease mongering" or "selling sickness"-- floating symptoms of scary diseases that you may have right now with convenient online, "symptom quizzes" for you to self-diagnose and verify. Long gone are the days when the medical establishment assured you that you were well ("take two aspirins and call me in the morning") thanks to direct-to-consumer advertising.

Disease mongering makes patients into de facto drug reps who tell the doctor both the condition they have and the exact med they need--it makes a mockery of medical school education. A current example of disease mongering is AbbVie's promotion of the obscure-to-barely-existent condition of "exocrine pancreatic insufficiency" whose ads include voices brazenly leading the witness (or patient) by asking "Could I have EPI?"

Another insidious drug maker ruse, seen currently, is the marketing push for "early treatment." If you suspect you have an advertised disease (we hope) don't wait--treat it now! (Before the symptoms go away says one of my doctor colleagues.)

But, whether for ADHD, asthma, mental conditions, "osteopenia," cholesterol risks, pre-diabetes or autoimmune conditions, early treatment disallows a patient to find a natural/lifestyle treatment or "outgrow" a condition if they are a child. Instead early treatment creates lifelong drug customers who will never know if they ever even needed a med.

At an America Psychiatric Association annual meeting I attended, a doctor who directed outpatient psychiatry at Rhode Island Hospital suggested that precisely becausemental illnesses can be lifelong, a wait and see approach should be adopted rather than early treatment. (He also noted a correlation between unconfirmed and over-diagnosed cases of bipolar disorder and disability payments.)

A few weeks ago, Janssen Scientific Affairs (part of Johnson and Johnson) announced that according to its own data, "early initiation of long-acting injectable antipsychotics (LAIs) was associated with fewer inpatient stays" and emergency room visits in Medicaid patients with schizophrenia. Though a drug maker saying its own drug works on the basis of its own research is essentially an ad, medical media are treating it like news.

By citing fewer inpatient stays and ER visits, Janssen implies that early treatment lowers medical costs but its recently FDA-approved LAI, called INVEGA HAFYERA™ which costs between $11,760.28 and $17,640.05 (not a typo) shows it is really just cost shifting--to Janssen.

Private health insurers won't pay such prices so it is no wonder Janssen wants to heist Medicaid and government program dollars. Hepatitis C drug makers (whose meds cost $84,000 for 12 weeks) also looted Medicaid, almost bankrupting some states.

Another drug maker press release disguised as news announces that a long-acting antipsychotic containing risperidone will delay time "to relapse" in patients with schizophrenia. Does risperidone ring a bell? The Department of Veterans Affairs spent $717 million on five million prescriptions of Risperdal (risperidone) to treat posttraumatic stress disorder in troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq only to discover after nine years that the drug worked no better than a placebo reported the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2011. Can taxpayers have their money back?

How and why have meds become injectables and priced so high that Congress has investigated? When drug makers' pill profit party ended-- the blockbusters Lipitor, Seroquel, Zyprexa, Singular, Concerta, Cymbalta and Abilify went off patent--they rolled out injected (biologic) drugs which are more lucrative and resistant to generic competition. Drug makers specifically pursued "specialty drugs" for obscure diseases whose prices reflect their life-or-death value but don't answer the needs of the general public. (Where, for example, are antibiotics for resistant bacteria and non-opioid painkillers?) Drug makers want to sell lifelong "subscriptions" to drugs not lowly 5-day antibiotic regimens.

Finally, drug makers love psych drugs because they hinge on judgement calls--no lab or blood tests. Since, a full 70 percent of writers of the bible of mental illness, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), have financial relationships with drug makers is it any surprise that more and more patients are receiving "mental illness" diagnoses? Ka-ching

Used by permission from Dreamstime
Used by permission from Dreamstime
(Image by Dreamstime)   Details   DMCA

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 938 articles, 709 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Many have forgotten drug makers' past deeds like causing the opioid epidemic. But they continue...

Submitted on Monday, Nov 29, 2021 at 10:23:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 