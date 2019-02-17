 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Beware These Foods

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/17/19

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

Food Consumers Beware
Food Consumers Beware
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

From mercury in tuna and wood pulp in parmesan cheese to ground beef treated with ammonia to retard E. Coli (called "pink slime"), the press does a good job exposing the dangerous and deceptive practices of Big Food. The problem is, the public forgets about the food risk or contamination, assuming that reform is in the works and that is just fine with Big Food. Often nothing changes.

For example, many thought the problem of mercury in tuna had been solved since it has been so widely reported. But Time wrote "the latest analysis shows that eating fish the way the government recommends is exposing people, especially pregnant women, to unsafe levels of mercury." And two years after the nation's stomach was turned by "pink slime," its manufacturer Beef Products, Inc. had reopened plants and filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC, and Diane Sawyer. Who are you calling "pink slime"?

Here are some hidden-in-plain-sight facts Big Food doesn't want you to know.

- Advertisement -

1. Meat Preservatives Cause Cancer

Did you ever wonder why bacon, hot dogs, ham, cold cuts, Slim Jims and most processed and cured meats taste salty, look pink and stay on the shelves indefinitely? Because food processors use the preservatives nitrite and nitrate which produce the pink color, delay bacterial growth and rancid taste and smell and impart a cured or smoked meat flavor.

- Advertisement -

Researchers have known since the 1970s that the preservatives become "nitrosamines" in the bodycompounds that cause cancer. In fact, following a 2008 American Institute for Cancer Research/World Cancer Research Fund report that found that just one hot dog a day increased the risk of colorectal cancer by 21 percent, there were calls to ban such processed meat, especially in schools. In 2015 the World Health Organization reignited the controversy and declared processed meats Group 1 carcinogens, the highest risk category that exists. The WHO researchers, who analyzed 800 studies, defined processed meat as "anything transformed to improve its flavor or preserve it, including sausages, beef jerky and anything smoked," reported the Boston Globe. Researchers identified links from the processed meats to colon, prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Scientific articles also link nitrosamines to lung cancer, kidney cancer, stroke, coronary heart disease and diabetes mellitus. The American Cancer Society tells people not to eat them. Still, the highly industry-influenced USDA remains agnostic about the dangers of nitrosamines in its new Dietary Guidelines rolled out in 2016. "We are pretty disappointed the report doesn't recommend limiting red and processed meat because of the link to cancer," said Katie McMahon of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

2. Shrimp Are A Safety Disaster Waiting To Happen

Most people do not realize the majority of shrimp sold in the US are neither domestic or wild-caught. They are imported from countries like Thailand, India and Indonesia where they are "farmed" in crowded, dirty pools with antibiotics, disinfectants and parasiticides that are banned in the US. The FDA is responsible for ensuring the safety of such imported shrimp for human consumption but over 96 percent of shipments are not opened or even checked when they arrive on the dock in the US. Instead, exporters' identities are stored in the FDA Automated Commercial System (ACS) system and only if a country or company has had prior problems will it receive receive inspections. Even then, the "inspection" may only be a look at documents or a visual inspection not lab tests for dangerous substances. FDA inspectors admit that blocked exporters can "transship" their products from another country to fool inspectors. Is anyone surprised that banned drugs and mislabeled products including pet shrimp find their way to US dinner tables?

Like so many food products that are bad for consumers, intensively farmed shrimp also harm the environment, workers and animals. An award-winning Associated Press series exposes slave labor used in the commercial seafood industry in Indonesia and Thailand--and the actual incarceration of captive workers in Myanmar in cages. US officials and human rights activists call on Americans to "stop buying fish and shrimp tied to supply chains in Thailand." Intensive shrimp farming also harms sensitive mangrove areas. The shrimp themselves have their eyes removed an additional cruelty beyond being "farmed" in pools so dense and dirty that many die.

3.Antibiotic Use in Livestock Is Getting Worse

- Advertisement -

By now, most conscientious eaters know that Big Food uses tons of antibiotics to make animals gain weight with less feed thus driving antibiotic resistant bacteria and infections. Antibiotics are also used to prevent illness in the extremely crowded and unsanitary conditions of "factory farms." What people may not realize is that Big Food has repeatedly defeated government attempts to regulate and prohibit antibiotic use and Big Pharma and Big Food, not the government, actually call the shots. In 2008, the egg, chicken, turkey, milk, pork and cattle industries stormed Capitol Hill over the proposal to prohibit the use Cefzil and Keflex on the farm (important human drugs called cephalosporins) claiming they could not "farm" without the drugs. They won.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 