 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Beware Lessons Learned Then Forgotten, Return with Bitter Instructions

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/2/19

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


The Keeper of the Flame
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
What has 1912 got to teach 21st century America? it's not the tip of the iceberg that sinks the mighty, but unseen spurs jutting out, invisible to those who refuse to see it's arrogance that sinks the ship of state, when helmed by those who claim, not even God himself can sink, usA.

2019 can be another refresher course for a nation and people ready to do better than the cliche's of rented politicians spouting easily remembered, and regurgitated, overly simplistic slogans yet forgetting, all glory is fleeting when left to the whims of human pendulums swinging between false prophets and anti-American heroes increasing national demise, individual vulnerability, producing dignity reversing damage to honor, leaving a people seeking hope in historical myths instead of trusting themselves to a close encounter with courage.

Greatness reveals itself not in braggadocios Base baiting but in the steady, faith-based dreams in the diversity of all life on an earth - once alive with the vitality of a well-ordered eco-system - now tarnished by believers in all that glitters.

It's painful how easily, We the People can be swayed by product labels, Madison Avenue advertising, Social Media and Carnival barkers. Sadly, it's all in the marketing, and too many have succumbed to the call of the herders.

We have been mocked, but not destroyed, as long as we refuse to pity those who envy dictators because fear, hatred, arrogance and cruelty are both calling cards and legacy.

Knowing, we sometimes squabble when frightened by unemployment, loss of hope or confronted by the truth that hurts: those who cannot govern shut down government nonetheless, America has produced many great heroes, but has too often overlooked - no gender, race or color owns exclusivity to either heroism or anguish.

Uncle Gino advised, finding what you're looking for depends on where you look. Blind hero worship makes us prime targets for corporate marketing, corrupt government and loss of memory for America's calling. Until we regain some focus on our heroism within, we must at least seek better heroes. Even when talking heads block our view, we need see beyond heroes projected upon us, to those who reflect empathy, even in a conflicted world.

It's not just those who can never be forgotten, like Laurel & Hardy, Margo Kidder, Stephen Hawking, Stan Lee, Aretha Franklin, John McCain, Penny Marshall, 105-year-old Connie Sawyer, Neil Simon, Tom Wolfe, Jamal Khashoggi and all guides, among them, Tracy & Hepburn, who now know what follows - It's the heroic examples living among us, like:

There is no security against our internalized walls of diversity anxiety, fear of being gone with the wind, and hate, inviting the fall of America at the hands of an unindicted conspirator.

For the New Year, Pope Francis reminded us, God Himself needed a Mother. My Grandmamma constantly affirmed, God, however we conceptualize that, is always whispering, love thy neighbor as thyself, but it's on us to listen, and follow through.

In 2019 truth is, as nation and people, aren't we walking a tightrope, strung out, across yet another perilous crevice, potentially to the very precipice of perhaps America's final chance to prove, we hold these truths to be self-evident?

This is not the time for timidity, for wherever our heart resides, in whatever we house our confidence, at the end of the day, it is what we allow to touch us that determines whether we trash national parks, poison consumers with chemicals, prove our manhood by tear-gassing human beings in need or, embody our Gettysburg Address, and be Joshua to Trump's wall - scaling the mantle such men can never attain.

Whatever next steps we take, we will see the promised reward for our choices. Let us surmount hype and myth, being instead, the Keepers of the Flame.

(Article changed on January 2, 2019 at 16:54)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 213 articles, 376 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Whatever next steps we take, we will see the promised reward for our choices.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 2, 2019 at 4:35:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 