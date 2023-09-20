Bev Stohl to Read from Chomsky and Me



Recently, I received an invite to attend a reading by Bev Stohl from her recently released memoir, Chomsky and Me. The memoir detailing her two-and-half decade stint as Chomsky's Office Manager, was published by OR Books, which placed this succinct blurb on the back of the volume:

Published with the approval of its subject and written with affection, insight and a gentle sense of humor, Chomsky and Me describes a relationship between two quite different people who, through the happenstance of work, form a bond that is both surprising and reciprocally rich.

Exactly right, and a good read. You can parse my interview with Bev regarding Chomsky and Me here.

Bev has an interesting hobby or talent: She is a bona fide Backwards Talker. Made me think of that Jefferson Airplane song, "White Rabbit," with the White Knight that talks backwards. But Bev, who has had stints as a stand-up comic, is no Grace Slick. And when she demos this talk talent, you really don't know what to say. Her son, Jason, is also a gifted Backwards Talker. He knew what to say about the Gift:

Bev would have been among the first to sniff out the Beatles's song played backwards that has the mystical line, "I buried Paul." The work of the Walrus, I reckon. What's that? That was all a hoax? I'll bet Bev has been a real hoot around palindromists when she's read such words as Anna; Otto; and, A man, a plan, a canal, Panama! Noam must have been impressed!

Speaking of Noam, one wonders whether Bev is hearing from the ol' Sun Devil. Oh, wait, that's State. He's a Wildcat now. Will Bev be speaking of Noam, updating us with running discourse, excerpts from free-flowing postcards back and forth. Bev sending photos of how MIT has been transformed by Frank Gehry architecture, giving the shits to engineering students who once tied a fake cow to the Dome for fum. f*ck 'em, look what Frank can do -- and it ain't going away. And Noam sending back images of the ever-extending desert, accompanied by hand-wringing homilies and references to Ozymandias. The stamp is laced with acid, each way. Nukes, Climate, End of Democracy -- yep, the ever-expanding desert.

It's corny, backwards reading, but some folks in Australia. Okay, one folks: David Oates, a backwoods boy from the bush is making a bundle off a fuelled up passion for what he calls Reverse Speech. He's got books out like Beyond Backward Masking and A New Theory about Language. And he offers The Reverse Speech Live Online Professional Training Course for 4000 smackeroonies. Watch out Noam.

The reading will be held in the Hayden Library at MIT on Wednesday, September 27, at 6 pm. Bev suggests that those who come to listen to her read can then go afterward to Harvard Square to enjoy a nice dinner. This got me to thinking "old days" and Harvard Square doings. The Off-the-Wall Cinema (walking distance to Harvard where I first watched Glen or Glenda at a two-person table, nursing a Heineken). Then the cinema closer to Harvard (probably long gone now) where I saw The Harder They Come with Jimmy Cliff (and that great soundtrack), ganja smoke filling the theater in open defiance. Then past the lads playing outdoor chess. Then past One Potato Two Potato (scrumptious crunchy potato skins!). Then, there she was, not Bev, but my date, and we were deciding whether we'd do Uno's for some Chicago deep-pan or Wursthaus where they marinated their Black Forest steaks for at least 24 hours. And the bier could slake the thirst of a horse. Somewhere we could hear the then-busker voice of Tracy Chapman. Fast Car.