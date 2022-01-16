Betty, Elon, Tom, Sarah.. No, No, No. No!

I don't always buy People Magazine, but when I do it's because Betty White proving them wrong is on the cover https://t.co/U4fQs4OGHe at https://t.co/U4fQs4OGHe January 15, 2022

By Bob Gaydos

I was a little preoccupied getting new eyes for Christmas (cataract surgery) so a few items of interest slipped by without comment. When that happens, I like to steal an old Jimmy Cannon trick to give my two cents worth and move on quickly. So "

Maybe it's just me, but: Putting the smiling face of Betty White on the cover of People magazine in December with the headline "Betty White Turns 100!" deserves an "F" in journalism 101. As the world knows, the beloved TV star died in her sleep at age 99, a couple of weeks shy of 100. You're supposed to report news, not predict future birthdays, People. Especially for 99-year-olds! Putting White on the January cover, too, only helped point out the blunder. It may have something to do with the magazine being sold twice in three years, most recently to a company whose wealth was built by online dating sites. Hey, who needs facts? Someone's job should be on the line, but in the new "journalism" of the day, I doubt it.

Maybe it's just me, but: Over at People's former sister magazine Time (sold, too), Elon Musk "graced" the cover as Person of the Year. Really? "Visionary. Showman. Iconoclast. Troll. Elon Musk is reshaping our world." That's how Time described him. OK. Richest man in the world to boot. I guess I'm partial to people who aren't a pain in the ass and proud of it. I like the Capitol police officer who saved democracy. Eugene Goodman is his name. He got a gold medal for steering Jan. 6 rioters away from the Senate Chambers. There was no more important person in 2021.

Maybe its just me, but: Completing the sweep of fails by former sister magazines, Sports Illustrated chose Tom Brady as Sportsperson of the Year. I get it, he's supposedly too old to be a pro quarterback, but he's still winning Super Bowls and sticking it to the Patriots to boot. A living legend. But he's no Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese superstar channeled Babe Ruth by starring as both pitcher and hitter for the California Angels. The American League MVP led the league in home runs, was an ace starting pitcher with a blazing fast ball. He was the designated hitter when not pitching. He was starting pitcher in the All Star Game and batted lead off. When he was removed from a game as pitcher, he was moved to right field to keep his bat in the game. He was, in effect, the best player on your Little League team now wearing a big league uniform. Baseball hadn't seen anything like it since, well, the Babe. Last year was Shohei's. SI, like its former sister mags, got it wrong.

Maybe it's just me, but: Meryl Streep does an excellent job portraying what a Sarah Palin presidency would be like in the Netflix movie, "Don't Look Up!" Ditsy, dumb, devoid of common sense and decency. Also deadly. (Watch the movie to find out.) Having escaped her try for the vice presidency, I didn't think Palin was someone to be concerned about since the Alaskan beauty-queen-turned-governor-turned-reality TV star was supplanted by Trumpsters in the Republican Party. Then I recently overheard a conversation between two past-middle-age, white females, a mother and daughter: Daughter: "Sarah Palin is trying to get back into politics." Mom: Really?" Daughter: "Yeah, we could use her." Mom: "Yeah, we could." Chills ran up and down my spine at this quiet demonstration of generational brain-washing. Don't look now, America ...

All caught up for now.

