Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Better Than Statins And Only $200,000 a Year Says Drug Hype This Week

By       Message Martha Rosenberg     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/28/17

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)
- Advertisement -

It is no secret that the pill profit party is over for drug companies. Bestselling pills like Lipitor, Seroquel, Zyprexa, Singular, Concerta, Cymbalta and Abilify have gone off patent and Wall Street is moving on to industries that offer better returns.

To combat investor disenchantment, drug companies are rolling out expensive drugs that not only raise health care costs and loot taxpayer-funded entitlement programs but don't even work that well.

Exhibit A, of course, are the hepatitis C drugs that weigh in at $1000 a pill----$84,000 for a course of treatment----sacking the budgets of insurance companies and state Medicaid programs. The drugs are marketed with scare campaigns that tell say you, whoever you are, you may be silently harboring Hep C. The ads are designed to sound like they are from the CDC but are actually from Pharma.

- Advertisement -

Hep C drugs were rolled out $o fa$t, Pharma did not realize that patients with pre-existing, dormant hepatitis B infections could experience reactivation of the infections on the drugs and even die. Sorry about that.

Exhibit B is a new drug that's better than statins like Lipitor (which was the best selling drug in the world) hyped this week in news media. For a mere $200,000 a year, the Novartis drug canakinumab, "can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and possibly lung cancer," extolled the New York Times in a free ad for Novartis this week. Guess who paid for the study cited in the article? Novartis.

Patients loved statins because they could ignore diet and exercise advice and still, apparently, reduce heart attack risks; their body would "forgive" the bacon cheeseburger.

- Advertisement -


People Prefer Pills to Diet and Exercise
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

They will no doubt love canakinumab for the same reasons but need to read the fine print first. Like the best-selling drug Humira, canakinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that compromises the human immune system and puts patients at risks for fatal infections. In fact, admits the New York Times article, "deaths from infection in the [canakinumab] study appeared to match lives saved by the drug, so there was no difference in overall mortality between the groups that got the drug and the placebo."

This is a drug breakthrough? This merits headlines?

Monoclonal antibodies are cash cows to Pharma but far from safe. Patients treated with Humira, "are at increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death," according to the drug's warnings. These include "Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosi," and "Bacterial, viral and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria." Nice.

In 2008, the FDA announced that 45 people died from such fungal diseases while taking Humira, Enbrel, Remicade and Cimzia. The same year, the FDA investigated Humira for 30 reports of childhood cancer and its links to lymphoma, leukemia and melanoma in children.

- Advertisement -

Xolair, another monoclonal antibody drug from Novartis, marketed for asthma, was linked to a higher risk of heart attack, mini-stroke, chest pain and blood clots in the lungs and veins, among other problems, according to the FDA. Seventy-seven people who took Xolair, which carries a warning for severe allergic reactions, had life-threatening responses to the drug in just a year and a half, according to FDA reports. Like this week's canakinumab study, scientific papers touting Xolair's benefits were largely funded by Novartis.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 