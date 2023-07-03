"Better Living Through Chemistry" - LSD, DMT and The Postmodern Worldview

"Strassman's important research contributes to a growing awareness that we inhabit a multidimensional universe that is far more complex and interesting than the one our scientific theories have shown us. It is of the utmost importance that we face the implications of this discovery, for it has so much to tell us about who we are and why we are here."

John Mack, M.D. - author of Passport to the Cosmos

Introducation

Every society appears to have had a few mind-altering substances in its repertoire: some of these have been gentle modifiers of mood or energy; others radically transform our experience of personal and cosmic reality - our sense of Being itself. Many of these substances have been used at least since the beginning of written history - and most likely earlier.

Anthropologists tell us that there is nothing unusual about the ingestion of mind-altering chemicals - and that it is probably more the norm of human life than a deviation from it. They report that many societies we call "primitive" managed to utilize such drugs without having a "drug problem."

In societies like these, altered states of consciousness were accompanied by the belief that - rather than alienating the individual from society - these experiences potentially contained vast wisdom. They offered a sanctified glimpse of self and world, which actually deepened a sense of membership in the human culture beyond a society's ordinary construction of reality.

There are plants and chemicals ("drugs") existing today - known as psychedelics ("Mind Manifesting") or "entheons ("God Manifesting") - which can be utilized to explore the possibilities within consciousness and existence, rather than merely for recreation or colorful visions. Today we can use these substances to introduce us to states of consciousness that are beyond our daily, normal, utilitarian perceptions.

