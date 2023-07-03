 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/3/23

"Better Living Through Chemistry" - LSD, DMT and The Postmodern Worldview

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages)   1 comment
Message Blair Gelbond

Tracy Chapman - Change (Official Music Video) Tracy Chapman - Change (Official Music Video)
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tracy Chapman)   Details   DMCA

"Strassman's important research contributes to a growing awareness that we inhabit a multidimensional universe that is far more complex and interesting than the one our scientific theories have shown us. It is of the utmost importance that we face the implications of this discovery, for it has so much to tell us about who we are and why we are here."

John Mack, M.D. - author of Passport to the Cosmos

Introducation

Every society appears to have had a few mind-altering substances in its repertoire: some of these have been gentle modifiers of mood or energy; others radically transform our experience of personal and cosmic reality - our sense of Being itself. Many of these substances have been used at least since the beginning of written history - and most likely earlier.

Anthropologists tell us that there is nothing unusual about the ingestion of mind-altering chemicals - and that it is probably more the norm of human life than a deviation from it. They report that many societies we call "primitive" managed to utilize such drugs without having a "drug problem."

In societies like these, altered states of consciousness were accompanied by the belief that - rather than alienating the individual from society - these experiences potentially contained vast wisdom. They offered a sanctified glimpse of self and world, which actually deepened a sense of membership in the human culture beyond a society's ordinary construction of reality.

**

There are plants and chemicals ("drugs") existing today - known as psychedelics ("Mind Manifesting") or "entheons ("God Manifesting") - which can be utilized to explore the possibilities within consciousness and existence, rather than merely for recreation or colorful visions. Today we can use these substances to introduce us to states of consciousness that are beyond our daily, normal, utilitarian perceptions.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

Transcending Paradigms Pt. 10: Primitive Humans > The Trauma of Modern Society > Global Citizens

The Progress of the Soul

Self-Actualization for the Benefit of the World

Evolutionary Intelligence - A Planetary Rite of Passage

Loving Awareness

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 12 fans, 101 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5670 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

LSD and the Mind of the Universe: Chris Bache, EP 261

youtube.com/ watch?v =o1xxbKPmLvE

Submitted on Monday, Jul 3, 2023 at 12:59:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend