Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
General News

Betsy DeVos greeted by protesters as she visits Houston Area High School (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/19/17

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Phones calls, tweets, texts, and Facebook messages started flying between Houston area activists as they got wind that President Trump's Education Secretary Nancy DeVos was coming to town. She did not visit any of the Harvey Hurricane damaged schools in Houston proper. She went to the flooded upscale Kingwood High School in the Houston suburbs for a photo-op showing her painting the walls.

Betsy DeVos paints upscale Houston Area High School, Kingwood Hig

When Kingwood High School students are allowed into their school after Spring Break, they can chuckle about a few strokes of paint that were applied by our billionaire Education Secretary. It is not immediately clear what image the secretary was attempting to convey.

A small cadre of well-informed protesters greeted Nancy DeVos in Kingwood Texas. They had very little time to prepare a protest as they only found out she was coming a few hours before the photo-op. Those activists who showed up had a lot to say.

Betsy DeVos' Press Secretary Liz Hall said that the purpose of the Secretary's visit was to make it clear that the current administration has not forgotten about flooded areas like the Houston Metro Area. The photo-op was only available for the press, not the public at large.

- Advertisement -

It is clear why they did not have the event open to the public as DeVos is a magnet for protesters given this administration's policies. It is concerning that she would come to a fairly affluent high school that will open ahead of schedule, while Houston is filled with schools that are in much worse condition pre and post Hurricane Harvey.

A few local politicians like Dan Huberty were in the crowd. Humble Independent School District superintendent Elizabeth Fagan was also present.

Some Picture from inside Kingwood High School w/Betsy Devos painting


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://egbertowillies.com
Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Trump Effect: Minnesota mayoral candidate shocking racial rant (VIDEO)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

Canadian doctor schooled America at Sanders' Medicare for all announcement (VIDEO)

The Establishment is starting to reassert. The Trump overthrow may have started (VIDEO)

A Trump district co-chair just called me: 'I am off the train. We were trumped.' (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 