Betsy DeVos Unveils Proposal to Make It Harder for Students Defrauded by Predatory Schools to Get Loan Relief

Plan slammed as looking "more like a road map for institutions seeking to abuse students and avoid accountability and transparency rather than a plan to protect students and taxpayers."

By Andrea Germanos, staff writer

In a development critics deemed a sign of the administration once again serving corporate interests, Trump's Education Department, headed by billionaire Betsy Devos, on Wednesday rolled out a proposal that would make it harder for students defrauded by for-profit colleges to be given debt relief.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) response to the proposed changes to unimplemented Obama-era rules was unambiguous: "Revolting," she tweeted.

Under the new plan, which would take effect July 1, 2019, as the Associated Press explains...

"...students would be eligible for loan relief if they can prove their schools knowingly misled them with statements or actions that directly led them to take out loans or enroll at the school.

