The McAllen Texas CNN Town Hall, which reached the entire nation, might just turn the tide, get the fence sitters off the fence, and bring Hispanic voters to the polls, having given them the BEST reasons to do so. Clearly, Beto boils over with new ideas, compassion. eloquence, and shows the polar extreme of the rehashed rhetoric of the Far Right and Ted Cruz lambasting Democrats as "violence-prone Socialists." It is called DIALOGUE. The warm response from the audience made a lot very clear.



Breaking News, from MSNBC: Trump calls Democrat Beto O'Rourke a 'total lightweight' as he swoops into red Texas to boost Sen. Ted Cruz

President Donald Trump tried to stoke fears of socialism Friday as he bashed Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat pushing to upset Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in red Texas. Ahead of his Monday visit to Houston, Trump called the 46-year-old representative a "total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz" who "comes nowhere near representing the values and desires" of Texans. He suggested O'Rourke wants to "turn Texas into Venezuela" -- deploying rhetoric he has used in an attempt to portray Democrats as dangerous leftists as the GOP tries to defend its congressional majorities on Nov. 6.

The Dallas Morning News was the first to write about this CNN Town Hall, and pulled out Beto's statement on potentially impeaching Trump

O'Rourke, an El Paso congressman giving up his seat to challenge Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, had previously suggested that he'd support impeaching the president over alleged collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice. But he went further while appearing at a CNN town hall from the U.S.-Mexico border town of McAllen, saying that even as members of Congress wait for more evidence to emerge during federal investigations, "I do think there's enough there for impeachment."

O'Rourke said he opposed Trump's proposed border wall and that Texas should be a national model in how to overhaul federal immigration policy in a humane way. He said he was a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and Texas gun culture but added, "We lose 30,000 of our fellow Americans every year to gun violence.Either there's something wrong with us, something bad, something evil about the United States of America, or there's a human solution to a human-caused problem," he said to sustained applause. "The people of Texas should be able to lead the way on this conversation."

His going negative was viewed as O'Rourke trying to make up ground with Election Day looming, but O'Rourke told Bash that borrowing from Trump's playbook was "not something that I feel totally comfortable with. In the heat of the moment, perhaps I took a step too far," he said. O'Rourke still lobbed some barbs at his opponent at the town hall, but offered another self-criticism following a question from a woman whose 24-year-old son died of a heroin overdose. He noted that the language of a later-vetoed 2009 resolution he helped author while an El Paso City Council member was "inartful at best" for endorsing legalizing narcotics as a way to curb the drug violence across the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

From the Brownsville Herald a few minutes ago in Mitchell Fermin's story:

"It's not something that I feel totally comfortable with, and perhaps in the heat of the moment I took a step too far," O'Rourke said during Thursday's McAllen town hall at the Performing Arts Center. When moderator Dana Bash asked if he regretted the insult, he said, "I don't know that that's the way I want to be talking in this campaign."

Wednesday, a day after the debate, O'Rourke broke from the mostly positive campaign when he released at least three Cruz attack ads, according to the Texas Tribune. Previously, O'Rourke's television ads have showed him holding campaign events as he's traveled the state.

Thursday's CNN town hall, with 1,000 people in attendance, a handful of whom asked O'Rourke questions, had become contested between the two campaigns. The Cruz campaign had asked CNN to change the format of the event from a town hall to a debate. CNN initially invited both candidates to participate in a town hall, with each candidate appearing separately on stage in individual segments. The network said the Cruz campaign accepted, but later backed out.

The Austin American Statesman chose to headline the discussion about Ted Cruz's "Propensity to Perfidy," while making explicitly clear to its readers that there was a SOLID REASON for Beto tearing into this in Jonathan Tilove's story:

At a televised CNN Town Hall at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, political correspondent Dana Bash asked O'Rourke about "taking a page" from Trump's primary playbook.



O'Rourke replied: "So there have been untold dollars spent on TV ads that are lies, that are dishonest, trying to scare you about me, trying to incite fear. I went through a whole debate at SMU with Sen. Cruz where he made up one story after another and so, at the very outset (at Tuesday's debate), when he started out with yet another lie, I decided that I could either spend the rest of the debate responding to every single dishonest thing that he's said or make sure that everyone understood exactly what he's doing. I said, look, he's dishonest, it's one of the reasons that he got tagged with this nickname and that nickname resonates because it's true," O'Rourke said.



"But I got to tell you it's not something I feel totally comfortable with and perhaps, in the heat of the moment, I took a step too far." "I don't know that that's the way that I want to be talking in this campaign," O'Rourke continued.



But, he said, "to not answer these attacks when your opponent says you want to legalize heroin or take everyone's guns away, or you want to open the borders, it can invite confusion or questions by people," O'Rourke said. "I want to make sure people know that that's not true and that that's dishonest."



Bash asked O'Rourke if he didn't enter the debate planning to use that line. "I was not," O'Rourke said.



But Bash noted Cruz's reply, in which he said O'Rourke's pollsters must have told him he had to go on the attack.



"That's another lie," O'Rourke said. "I don't have a pollster. I don't poll." About impeachment, Beto made his position even clearer: O'Rourke likened a House vote on impeachment to an indictment -- it's then the Senate's job to hold a trial and determine whether to vote to convict and remove the president from office -- and said that there was now enough evidence of obstruction of justice by the president to warrant a "yes" vote on impeachment. But, he said, impeachment is not the "mission" of his campaign, that he doesn't bring it up on the campaign trail, and that he hasn't signed on to any impeachment resolutions in the House.

