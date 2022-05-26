Beto: Speaking Truth to Power

Well, I sorta liked Beto before.
I like him a lot more, now.
Beto O%27Rourke April 2019.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America) Details Source DMCA
Here, he confronts Gov. Abbott. Note that while those on stage are yelling and bullying, Beto doesn't appear to even raise his voice.
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Abbott after Uvalde shooting | USA TODAY Beto O'Rourke was removed from a Uvalde, Texas, shooting press conference after yelling, .someone has to stand up for the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: USA TODAY) Details DMCA
He continued to speak truth to power after he was removed from the press conference.
RT @BFriedmanDC: After getting booted, Beto went outside and kept going https://t.co/2gCystHOr7 at https://t.co/2gCystHOr7— Nick (@lordremz) May 26, 2022