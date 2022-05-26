Beto: Speaking Truth to Power

Well, I sorta liked Beto before.

I like him a lot more, now.

Here, he confronts Gov. Abbott. Note that while those on stage are yelling and bullying, Beto doesn't appear to even raise his voice.



Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Abbott after Uvalde shooting | USA TODAY Beto O'Rourke was removed from a Uvalde, Texas, shooting press conference after yelling, .someone has to stand up for the ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: USA TODAY) Details DMCA



He continued to speak truth to power after he was removed from the press conference.