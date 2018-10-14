 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Beto Explains His Non-Corrupted Practices, Ethics & Solutions; Joe Kennedy III Campaigns for Him; Texas Voters Purged

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 7 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/14/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -


Beto O'Rourke | Can Small-Donor Progressives Win Local Elections? | SXSW 2018 Bernie Sanders showed that big money isn't needed to run a presidential campaign, changing the national calculus. But can the same be done in Texas?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: SXSW)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I recently found an astonishingly brilliant video interview with Beto talking with Ryan Grim, The Intercept's DC Bureau Chief. It runs 65 minutes, and goes into some sterling humor and ultra-clear insights about what Beto and his reforms are all about. Only 62,280 people have viewed it since March 2018, and if you take the time to share it with Facebook groups, friends, family, and everyone you know in Texas, up to 28 million Texans could and should see this. At the end of the video, it is perfectly clear just how much of an improvement Beto would be over the moribund and quite boring Ted Cruz.

Beto O'Rourke | Can Small-Donor Progressives Win Local Elections? | SXSW 2018

- Advertisement -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnZ8y0q2C5Q

From the description on YouTube: Bernie Sanders showed that big money isn't needed to run a presidential campaign, changing the national calculus. But can the same be done in Texas? Will 2018 be the year small dollars make the difference at the local level? Join us for a candid conversation between Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, who is running against Ted Cruz for Senate and Ryan Grim, The Intercept's DC Bureau Chief.

About SXSW:

- Advertisement -

Started in 1987, South by Southwest (SXSW) is a set of film, interactive, and music festivals and conferences that take place early each year in mid-March in Austin, Texas. SXSW's original goal was to create an event that would act as a tool for creative people and the companies they work with to develop their careers, to bring together people from a wide area to meet and share ideas. That continues to be the goal today whether it is music, film or interactive technologies.

>>>>>>>>

Texas Illegally Purges Thousands Of Voters To Help Ted Cruz Win Re-Election

.youtube.com/watch?v=zybDczoolwc

from Stephen Fox: Related things happened in NY State during the 2016 primary when 1/3 million votes were purged. I personally created a Moveon.org petition asking the NY Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, to go into federal court to get a court order for a brand new repeat of the primary (in others words, the only way to fix it was to do it over), and 7200 people signed, including 4000 rather angry New Yorkers. He ignored it entirely, and my New Yorker friends explained that that was because he was in Hillary's back pocket, but they must not have known about his penchant for slapping around and role playing his little brown Sri Lankan sex toy, which led to him resigning about two hours after the New Yorker broke the story.

The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, although under Federal Indictment for Securities Fraud, at least goes to church (Prestonwood Baptist Church in McKinney Texas), but we can be very certain that he won't do anything about the purged voters (because he is part of the problem in Texas, and not the solution, not at all).

- Advertisement -

The Ring of Fire article goes into more details, by Farron Cousins, October 9, 2018

click here

Ring of Fire is a left-wing syndicated American talk radio program hosted by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Mike Papantonio, Sam Seder, and Farron Cousins.

Also, please see my own article: Texas Attorney General Paxton's Mugshot/Securities Fraud Indictment vs. Democrat Opponent, The Honorable Justin Nelson

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 322 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2457 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Beto's integrity and intelligence shine through in this super video, which every one in Texas should see before voting. You can help by sharing it widely to friends, Facebook groups, and colleagues in Texas. Please help Beto win by sharing this article.

Voters are being purged illegally and the Ring of Fire article mentioned is very thorough. I included a long selection of very revealing and incisive comments on the YouTube video, Can Small-Donor Progressives Win? These are the same donors who have given Beto a record $38 million, a new Senate candidate record.

This video explores the Kavanaugh nomination effect on this race:


Kavanaugh's Impact in Cruz vs. Beto Senate Race | THE CIRCUS | SHOWTIME Steve Schmidt meets with Beto O'Rourke in Elgin, Texas as they chat about the nomination and pending vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. Meanwhile in ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Circus) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 3:45:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Disillusionist

Become a Fan
Author 6067

(Member since May 15, 2007), 164 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Dear Stephen,

Thank you for compiling this information on Beto O'Rourke. He is a very special candidate and many Texans are hoping he will overcome nasty Ted Cruz and give us some relief. Today I saw an article in the New York Times talking about Beto's big war chest and the DNC eyeing it by shaming him for not sharing. I seriously doubt if they lifted a finger to help him, but money is their ultimate motivator. He should not give them any of it. Beto is running as a real person, with sincere goals to help the people. Hardly anyone represents people anymore. We need him. Don't help the Hillarybots like Claire McCaskill. No wonder her campaign is struggling. Here's a link to the article.

Beto O'Rourke's War Chest Bothers Some Democrats as He Struggles Against Ted Cruz

By Jonathan Martin and Matt Flegenheimer

click here the link is not showing up but you should be able to find the article

click here

Chris Jonsson

Dallas, TX

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:13:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 322 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2457 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Disillusionist:   New Content
Thank you very much for the illuminated and detailed comment. I hope you can take the time to share the article/video to all of your friends in Texas, and really everywhere. OEN makes it so easy to share a good article, especially on Facebook and on Twitter.


Here he is with Joseph Kennedy III, talking about how so many young people are going to be voting, and that this will one of the surprises in November.


Beto O' Rourke in Corpus Christi Beto O'Rourke talks the importance of reaching young people in the midterm election.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: KRIS 6 News) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 2:51:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 322 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2457 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content
Furthermore, this is from the Del Mar College yesterday with Joe Kennedy III:



Beto O'Rourke, Joe Kennedy III visit Del Mar College Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke held a rally over at Del Mar College. READ MORE: bit.ly/2OZFote.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: KRIS 6 News) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 2:55:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 