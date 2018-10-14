Beto Explains His Non-Corrupted Practices, Ethics & Solutions; Joe Kennedy III Campaigns for Him; Texas Voters Purged

- Advertisement -



Beto O'Rourke | Can Small-Donor Progressives Win Local Elections? | SXSW 2018 Bernie Sanders showed that big money isn't needed to run a presidential campaign, changing the national calculus. But can the same be done in Texas?

I recently found an astonishingly brilliant video interview with Beto talking with Ryan Grim, The Intercept's DC Bureau Chief. It runs 65 minutes, and goes into some sterling humor and ultra-clear insights about what Beto and his reforms are all about. Only 62,280 people have viewed it since March 2018, and if you take the time to share it with Facebook groups, friends, family, and everyone you know in Texas, up to 28 million Texans could and should see this. At the end of the video, it is perfectly clear just how much of an improvement Beto would be over the moribund and quite boring Ted Cruz.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnZ8y0q2C5Q

From the description on YouTube: Bernie Sanders showed that big money isn't needed to run a presidential campaign, changing the national calculus. But can the same be done in Texas? Will 2018 be the year small dollars make the difference at the local level? Join us for a candid conversation between Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, who is running against Ted Cruz for Senate and Ryan Grim, The Intercept's DC Bureau Chief.

About SXSW:

Started in 1987, South by Southwest (SXSW) is a set of film, interactive, and music festivals and conferences that take place early each year in mid-March in Austin, Texas. SXSW's original goal was to create an event that would act as a tool for creative people and the companies they work with to develop their careers, to bring together people from a wide area to meet and share ideas. That continues to be the goal today whether it is music, film or interactive technologies.

Texas Illegally Purges Thousands Of Voters To Help Ted Cruz Win Re-Election

.youtube.com/watch?v=zybDczoolwc

from Stephen Fox: Related things happened in NY State during the 2016 primary when 1/3 million votes were purged. I personally created a Moveon.org petition asking the NY Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, to go into federal court to get a court order for a brand new repeat of the primary (in others words, the only way to fix it was to do it over), and 7200 people signed, including 4000 rather angry New Yorkers. He ignored it entirely, and my New Yorker friends explained that that was because he was in Hillary's back pocket, but they must not have known about his penchant for slapping around and role playing his little brown Sri Lankan sex toy, which led to him resigning about two hours after the New Yorker broke the story.

The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, although under Federal Indictment for Securities Fraud, at least goes to church (Prestonwood Baptist Church in McKinney Texas), but we can be very certain that he won't do anything about the purged voters (because he is part of the problem in Texas, and not the solution, not at all).

The Ring of Fire article goes into more details, by Farron Cousins, October 9, 2018

click here

Ring of Fire is a left-wing syndicated American talk radio program hosted by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Mike Papantonio, Sam Seder, and Farron Cousins.

Also, please see my own article: Texas Attorney General Paxton's Mugshot/Securities Fraud Indictment vs. Democrat Opponent, The Honorable Justin Nelson

