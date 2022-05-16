Best of TomDispatch: Rebecca Gordon, I Had an Abortion and Now I'm Not Ashamed

This article originally appeared at www.tomdispatch.com="">click here.

Little has truly changed since I wrote this piece almost three years ago about my own abortion. Yes, Donald Trump went on to add his third appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court. In her confirmation hearings, like the two nominees he appointed before her, she hinted that, although she recognized Roe v. Wade as a precedent, she didn't think it would stand. As Barrett said to Senator Amy Klobuchar, "I'm answering a lot of questions about Roe , which I think indicates that Roe doesn't fall in that category" the category, in other words, of decisions so settled that no one pushes to overrule them.

Even then, most of us knew what was going to happen. And now it (almost) has.

Many other writers have recently highlighted the rights that may soon join abortion in the dustbin of history, so I won't mention them here. Except to say that I remember well how, in 1972, I had to pretend to a female gynecologist that my periods were irregular, so she would prescribe birth control pills to an unmarried woman. The Supreme Court's 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut decision only affirmed the rights of married people to have access to birth control. I think we can imagine states that would happily outlaw it for the rest of us once again, even if the court never overturns Griswold . In fact, there are governors who are already eager to outlaw at least some forms of contraception for everyone.



I'm writing this on the day when I'll teach the last class of my career as a college professor. Students will be presenting their final projects for the course. But I've promised myself to start the class with a presentation of my own. I'm finally going to fill a gap in almost two decades of teaching ethics. I'm going to tell my students, most of whom are women, that in 1974, a year after Roe v. Wade , their professor had an abortion and she was damn glad it was legal then. Rebecca Gordon

Abortion is about women and women only, right? Their bodies, their pregnancies, their lives. This is a common enough assumption, even though my own experience 36 years ago tells me something different and even though perhaps no one is playing a greater role, when it comes to abortion, than a man who is the center of everyone's attention these days. You know, the fellow accused by at least 24 women of a wide range of sexual misconduct who, from Supreme Court nominations to "gag rules," has been leading the charge of "his" evangelical base's attempt to turn abortions, as in my youth, into back-alley affairs for desperate women.

Yes, when Donald Trump was still a New York entrepreneur, he publicly held a position on abortion that usefully fit his world. "I am very pro-choice," he told NBC's Tim Russert in 1999. He had even co-sponsored a dinner to honor the president emeritus of the National Abortion Rights Action League at the Plaza Hotel, which he then owned (though in the end he didn't attend, possibly because of death threats). Now, he pushes quite a different but no less useful position for, well, Donald Trump and that's hardly a surprise since, for him, it's never been about women, their bodies, or their pregnancies; it's always been, and always will be, about him.

As I view, with a certain horror, the spread of anti-abortion legislation, red state by red state, across significant parts of the country and as I await a possible Supreme Court-ordered end to the Roe v. Wade era, I can't help but think of my own involvement with abortion as a man. In fact, it's hard for me not to write that my wife and I had an abortion in 1983, 36 years ago, 10 years after Roe v. Wade became the law of the land. Obviously, that would be a ridiculous thing to claim (though not to feel). My wife was the one who had the abortion of a fetus with an anomaly, a future child we had both wanted. But for me, as for her, it was a difficult, painful choice that would haunt me for years (though I believe that we made exactly the right decision for our family). I've thought often, in these years, of what that decision would have been like in an era when abortion was again under siege. And here we are. The Republican Party and the evangelical movement, with the help of a president who cares above all about staying in the White House, are literally on the war path again. (Evangelicals represented one quarter of the 2016 vote and 80% of them went Trump's way.) What a nightmare of interference in the lives and fates of both women and men. And all of this came to mind again when TomDispatch regular Rebecca Gordon sent me today's piece in which, almost half a century later, she movingly comes to grips with her own abortion experience. Tom

The Personal Is Still Political

And It's Planetary, Too

By Rebecca Gordon

I have never said this publicly before, but in December 1974 I had an abortion.

I was 22 years old, living in a cold, dark house in Portland, Oregon, spending my days huddled in front of a wood stove trying to finish my undergraduate senior thesis. I did not want to have a baby. I didn't know what would come next in my life, but I knew it would not include raising a child. Until the moment the doctor told me I was pregnant we didn't have at-home tests in those days I'd always believed that, although it was perfectly ethical for other women to have abortions, I would never do so. In that electric instant, however, I knew that what I had believed about myself was wrong.

My boyfriend wanted to cheer me up. "Put on your coat," he said. "We're going somewhere." He was a kind guy and we'd bonded over a shared interest in all things mechanical. I'd fallen in love with him a couple of years before when he'd taught me how to replace the ball joints on an ancient Rambler station wagon. I was probably even more in love with his raucous Irish Catholic family, especially his mother, the family matriarch, who'd graduated from Portland State long after giving birth to the last of her own six children.

My boyfriend was sweet, but his emotional imagination was a bit limited. That particular day, his idea of cheering me up turned out to be a visit to a local plumbing store, where we took in the wonders of flexible cables and bin after bin of nicely made solid brass fittings. You won't be surprised to learn that the excursion left me inadequately cheered.

What he may have lacked in emotional skills, however, he more than made up for in moral sensitivity. Some years later, long after we'd split up and I'd begun my first serious relationship with a woman, I asked him why we'd never talked about the abortion. "I knew it had to be up to you," he explained, "and I know you usually try to give other people what they want. Once you'd decided, I didn't want to risk saying anything to change your mind." Unlike many men, including our current president, my boyfriend believed that decisions about my body were mine alone to make.

