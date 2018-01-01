- Advertisement -

As great as Google has been, its turn toward extreme censorship has turned many away from it, including myself. Yes, I still use it, have gmail, and watch YouTube, but as much as possible I'm leaning toward Ecosia. Change doesn't happen overnight, but this particular one just might happen sooner than later.

This is a great interview with its CEO, who explains how it works. I've tried it several times and liked the results. Still working on it, but I do note that a few searches on Google for available search engines doesn't even mention it!

Lee Camp with his typical wit and insight does a great interview with the Ecosia's CEO, an impressive, motivated and inspirational lady, as the video shows.

Most folks know that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg caved in to Netanyahu for extreme censorship there. It was no mistake that the founders of our Constitution, for all their faults, made freedom of speech the First Amendment. Thomas Jefferson (and others) had much to say in regard to freedom of speech. Here's one of many quotes from TJ on the subject: " " I may err in my measures, but never shall deflect from the intention to fortify the public liberty by every possible means, and to put it out of the power of the few to riot on the labors of the many. No experiment can be more interesting than that we are now trying, and which we trust will end in establishing the fact, that man may be governed by reason and truth. Our first object should therefore be, to leave open to him all the avenues to truth. The most effectual hitherto found, is the freedom of the press. It is therefore, the first shut up by those who fear the investigation of their actions""

Are you listening, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page?