Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

Best Discussion on Climate Change I've Seen

Brian Cox presents Science Matters - Climate Change Climate change is an issue that will affect all of us, and will require global solutions brought about by the collaboration of scientists, the public and governments ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Royal Society)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Professor Brian Cox, the best science communicator since Carl Sagan imo, moderates this discussion with a half dozen most articulate scientists, with visuals, looking at climate change from different points of view. It's well worth the time to watch this video on the utterly critical topic, which overshadows all else for our species, save possibly nuclear war, which could be far more immediate. I'm not as optimistic as these folks are, or are trying to be, and I would have brought up a few more points which aren't addressed directly. The urgency for population awareness issues and need for population reduction in accord with planetary carrying capacity, the actual lower cost of doing things which will cost less now--such as efficiency and conservation, the jobs created through renewables, and the importance of tax incentives, asap.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

Also, meant to mention what I consider a most major point: Nature has done a decent job of getting us here over the past four billion years, creating a livable atmosphere for us, and now in less than a blink of an eye climate change deniers are getting away with shifting the burden of proof onto scientists (which they have clearly met, in any event).


But in fact, the burden of proof is on the deniers and liars to show how dumping the 10 gigatons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year won't affect the natural systems that allow us to be here.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 10:26:59 PM

Hosea McAdoo

And Dr. Cox used to be a rock musician before getting a doctorate in physics at Manchester in the UK.


He has an excellent book on the derivation of Einstein's E=MC2 and believe it or not, very readable.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 6:51:14 AM

Daniel Geery

HM: He is amazing individual. I encourage folks to Google him and pay particular attention to anything he's done with the BBC. I feel I've learned more from him than I did in four years of college biology, without paying tuition or listening all too many boring teachers droning on.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:44:13 PM

Alexander Kershaw

An extremely interesting discussion that taught me some. What was hinted at but never directly addressed is that all the carbon we are putting into the air was in the air before and was extracted by planta and put into the soil and sediment where it was covered and compressed and heated and over time became "fossil" fuel. The ice core air samples that were shown on the graph if shown over the last 100,000 years alone would show a steady rise in CO2 over the last 10,000 years, essentially the period since the beginning of agriculture. Plowing exposese the carbon in soil to wind and sun and oxidizes it. The soil can hold and has held 2-3 times the carbon that is in the air and in above ground plants (trees, grass) together. It is a tremendous store house.

On an individual basis we can by growing and eating biodynamically produced vegetables and eating grass fed and pastured meat, dairy and eggs support farmers that are sequestering carbon in the soil. Before the plow the carbon rich and moisture laden top soil of the Great Plains was 6 ft deep and the aquifers were full to overflowing. There were 100 million large grazing animals, innumerable smaller animals and their predators and scavengers, including humans. Now the top soil is inches deep and the aquifers are almost empty. If we imitate nature as we know we can, we can feed ourselves more nutritious food and improve the planet at the same time and also keep the temps down.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 2:34:44 AM

