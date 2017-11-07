- Advertisement -



Brian Cox presents Science Matters - Climate Change Climate change is an issue that will affect all of us, and will require global solutions brought about by the collaboration of scientists, the public and governments ...

Professor Brian Cox, the best science communicator since Carl Sagan imo, moderates this discussion with a half dozen most articulate scientists, with visuals, looking at climate change from different points of view. It's well worth the time to watch this video on the utterly critical topic, which overshadows all else for our species, save possibly nuclear war, which could be far more immediate. I'm not as optimistic as these folks are, or are trying to be, and I would have brought up a few more points which aren't addressed directly. The urgency for population awareness issues and need for population reduction in accord with planetary carrying capacity, the actual lower cost of doing things which will cost less now--such as efficiency and conservation, the jobs created through renewables, and the importance of tax incentives, asap.

