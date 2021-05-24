Best 50MP Dual Primary Cameras Phone To Buy In 2021

Whenever you decide to buy a good smartphone, what is the first thing you look for? Of course, it is the camera. Android phones now-a-days have become so much more than just a smartphone. The latest state of the art technology has turned mobile phones into a professional camera. Dual primary cameras mean you are getting two photo sensors, which work simultaneously to provide you cutting-edge and killer pictures. One sensor takes the picture, while the other one adds more element and depth to it. Now if you guys are looking to get yourself or your loved ones a good phone, with the best dual cameras support, then you have come to the right place.

OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G

OPPO has never failed to provide its customers the best quality 5G Android phones. The features and powerful specs of these Android phones, give the rivals a run for their money. This great Find X3 Pro 5G has everything to take your mobile phone experience sky-high. Plus, the dual primary cameras of this phone will just leave you mesmerized. So, let us not waste any more time and get right to it.

Killer Camera

This majestic phone is equipped with a 50MP dual primary camera, for your photography needs. The pictures you take on this camera are just breath-taking and extremely detailed. The wide-angle lens, make sure you get to see everything and the whole background. There is also a 32MP front camera, which lets you take flawless selfies. It has the ability to make your already beautiful selfies more beautiful.

These cameras can make 4K videos with ease. It has a lot of great features that will surely amaze you. You can make clear videos in the darkness of night with Night Mode. Making dual view videos is not a problem as well. There is also a slow-motion and time-lapse mode, which can boost your shooting skills. The text scanner, microscope, and Google lens are just icing on the cake. If you are a film maker or like to shoot documentaries, then this is definitely the best phone for you.

Key Specs

Now let us talk a little about the key specs of this phone as well. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset, with an Octa-Core processor. There is also a graphics support of Adreno 660, which lets you play your games in a carefree manner. It gives you the memory of 12GB RAM and a huge storage space of 265GB. These specs work really well and never let the system slow down, even if you are performing some of the heaviest and demanding tasks. Plus there is a smooth and easy operating system of ColorOS 11.2, which is based on Android 11.

Display

The display of this phone is also great. It is equipped with a 6.7-inches display, which gives you the resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. The screen ratio of 92.7% lets you enjoy the visuals to the fullest, whether you are gaming or streaming. It can give a max refresh rate of 120Hz, which is quite good for gaming. It has a default touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a max rate of 240Hz. The high touch sampling rate means you can enjoy your competitive shooting games on this phone, with great precision and accuracy. The AMOLED display gives you perfect colours and picture quality for your every task. The display is so clear that every little detail can easily be seen on it.

Bottom Line

Well this was the review of probably the best 50MP dual cameras phone, you will ever come across. Find X3 Pro 5G is without a doubt among the best Android phones, present on the face of this planet. You get the powerful specs along with cool features, packed in a slim and compact body. What more could you want? So make sure to visit oppostore.co.uk and buy this, or choose from a wide collection of Find X3 series 5G Android phones.