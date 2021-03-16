"Berta Ca'ceres in Defense of Water Rights;" Reducing Energy/RECORDED Discussion



Dam

(Image by Pixabay: wallner) Details DMCA



Recorded Webinar:

Berta Ca'ceres in Defense of Water Rights:

Reducing Energy Discussion 3.10.21

In March, 2016, after successfully organizing opposition to the Agua Zarca Dam in Honduras, Berta Ca'ceres was murdered in her home. Corporations continue to invest in energy production, including for hydro, solar and wind power. Each of these systems extensively impacts ecosystems and nearby communities from their cradles to their graves (during their manufacture, operation and discard).



This March 10, 2021 webinar featured Nina Lakhani, who has written articles and a book about Berta Ca'ceres, and others who spoke about the political situation in Latin America, and the ecological impacts of dams. As a co-sponsor of this webinar, Katie Singer spoke briefly toward the end. She asks, "What will electricity be used for--for bitcoin? for a Facebook data center? for 5G? to recharge electric vehicles? to power smelters?"





Here's the link to the March 10, 2021 discussion featuring Nina Lakhani,

Judy Ancel, Dan Hellinger and Don Fitz:

Click Here

To find out about the current status of Honduras trials, see Nina

Lakhani's "Honduras: Accused Mastermind of Berta Ca'ceres Murder to Go

on Trial Next Month" at: Click Here

To read a contrast between the murder of Berta and deaths caused by dams

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).