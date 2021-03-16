 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

"Berta Ca'ceres in Defense of Water Rights;" Reducing Energy/RECORDED Discussion

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 500620
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Dam
Dam
(Image by Pixabay: wallner)   Details   DMCA

Recorded Webinar:
Berta Ca'ceres in Defense of Water Rights:
Reducing Energy Discussion 3.10.21

In March, 2016, after successfully organizing opposition to the Agua Zarca Dam in Honduras, Berta Ca'ceres was murdered in her home. Corporations continue to invest in energy production, including for hydro, solar and wind power. Each of these systems extensively impacts ecosystems and nearby communities from their cradles to their graves (during their manufacture, operation and discard).

This March 10, 2021 webinar featured Nina Lakhani, who has written articles and a book about Berta Ca'ceres, and others who spoke about the political situation in Latin America, and the ecological impacts of dams. As a co-sponsor of this webinar, Katie Singer spoke briefly toward the end. She asks, "What will electricity be used for--for bitcoin? for a Facebook data center? for 5G? to recharge electric vehicles? to power smelters?"

The audience was mostly from the US but also included those from Algeria, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, Spain, and United Kingdom.

Here's the link to the March 10, 2021 discussion featuring Nina Lakhani,

Judy Ancel, Dan Hellinger and Don Fitz:

Click Here

To find out about the current status of Honduras trials, see Nina

Lakhani's "Honduras: Accused Mastermind of Berta Ca'ceres Murder to Go

on Trial Next Month" at: Click Here

To read a contrast between the murder of Berta and deaths caused by dams

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: A Summary by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 