Berniecrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' win in NY's 14th congressional district primary indicates that a political corner has been turned. The NY times called her a "Democratic dragon-slayer." She campaigned on a platform of Medicare-for-All, a federal jobs guarantee, tuition-free public college, and the abolition of ICE. All the qualities which might have been thought to be strikes against her -- she's a young (28), Latina woman new to politics -- may have been the key to beating an out-of-touch mainstream Democrat who many thought would succeed Pelosi.

Here are a few tweets and videos:

RT @CNN: This is the moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina running her first campaign, discovered she had ousted 10-term in… at — Wendy Martin (@wenaboo1214) June 27, 2018

RT @cnnbrk: A 28-year-old Latina Democratic Socialist running her first campaign ousted a 10-term incumbent congressman in a New York prima… at — Katherine Reyes (@Katherine1Reyes) June 27, 2018





RT @JStein_WaPo: This photo is from Nov. 14, 2017. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, was then working as a bartender. Less than a year later,… at — mrsa (@rissasmith13) June 27, 2018

RT @j_romero314: A Democratic Socialist, Latina from the Bronx is about to beat the 4th most powerful Dem in the House of Reps. The @DCCC &… at — Pedro Jose Aponte (@pedroaponte) June 27, 2018





RT @kylegriffin1: In case you haven't seen, here's the viral campaign ad from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that raised her profile. https://t.c… at — Monty (@montyplants) June 27, 2018

RT @MilesKLassin: Ocasio-Cortez has a pretty incredible explanation of socialism: "There is no other force, there is no other party, there… at

