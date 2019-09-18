Bernie Sanders talks About Big Pharma, Biden, Unions, First Primary States Workers Presidential Summit #workers2020



Bernie Talks about Unions, Joe Biden, First Primary States

I covered the Worker's Presidential Forum, sponsored by the AFL-CIO, i Philly yesterday. After Bernie Sanders addressed the Forum, receiving, by far, the strongest attendee applause, he spoke to a throng of at least 50 media people. I shot this video standing just about two feet from him.

He started off by saying, "A Bernie Sanders administration will be fighting to guarantee that health care for every man, woman and child is a right, rebuild hour infrastructure, take on the greed and price-fixing of the pharmaceutical industry

and address the global crisis of climate change. So at the end of the day, in my mind, the trade union movement will play a central role in helping us to rebuild this country economically, and politically, I look forward to working with them.

At the forum, he listed a number of bad policies and legislative votes, obviously by Joe Biden. At the press scrum he explained why he listed them-- because unlike Biden, he had nothing to apologize for.

Bernie also discussed, in detail, how well the campaign is doing in the first primary states.