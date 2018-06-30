

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(Image by wiki) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Bernie Sanders, now widely seen as the most popular politician in the country, comments on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' win:

"..when you have candidates who are talking about the real issues impacting working families and are running grassroots campaigns they'll win in New York city ... last night they won in Maryland - Ben Jealous pulled off an upset, won a major victory to become the Democratic candidate for gobernor, we're seeing this happen all over the country.."