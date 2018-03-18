Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Bernie Sanders Wants to Tell the Story That Corporate Media Fails To Tell

From The Nation

Frustrated with the media's neglect of economic issues that matter to the working class, the senator tells The Nation how he'll use live-streaming to force the issue.

Bernie Sanders
For decades, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has objected to the failure of major media outlets to cover the growth of economic inequality in America. As a presidential contender in 2016, he used every opportunity that was afforded him in the media to address poverty, plutocracy and the consolidation of wealth and power in the hands of "the billionaire class."

Now, he's doing something to tip the balance of the popular discourse away from the agendas of the super rich and toward the real life concerns of working-class Americans. Something big. On Monday, from 7 to 8:30 pm ET, he will host a live-streamed town hall meeting on "Inequality in America: The Rise of Oligarchy and Collapse of the Middle Class." With Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, filmmaker Michael Moore, economist Darrick Hamilton and others, Sanders will lead a discussion about the "growing power of corporate interests and how we can build economy that works for all Americans." Livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube by Sanders, Warren, Moore, The Guardian, NowThis, The Young Turks and Act.tv, the initiative will reach social media sites with a combined following of close to 50 million Americans.

Sanders spoke with The Nation about what he hopes to accomplish.

The Nation: You say there are two fundamental issues with inequality. What's the first?

Sanders: The first one is that this country is moving into oligarchy. The three wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of American society. The top one-tenth of one percent now owns as much wealth as the bottom 90 percent. And then, politically, what we have seen since the Citizens United decision (by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2010) is billionaires like the Koch brothers and a few of their friends pouring hundreds and hundreds of dollars into the political process to elect candidates who represent the wealthy and the powerful. That is an issue of huge consequence to the future of America -- in terms of the economic life of this country and the collapse of the middle class, and a political system which is being corrupted by big money and Citizens United.

And the second issue has to do with how the first is covered?

The second issue deals with the fact that we have a corporate media, which is not as Donald Trump defines it "fake news." That's not the issue. It's not that you have people on CNN, or writing for The New York Times, who are deliberately lying or trying to destroy politicians -- that's not the case. Everyday there are very good and important articles that appear in The Washington Post and The New York Times, on CBS News and everywhere else.

The problem is that, to a very significant degree, corporate media ignores, or pays very little attention, to the most important issues facing working people. That is the problem with corporate media today.

If you look at just the issue I described to you -- the movement in this country toward oligarchy -- you will find very, very little discussion about that. Stormy Daniels will get 10 times more print and video coverage than will the movement toward oligarchy in this country. You will see very little discussion about poverty in this country. "Poverty" is just not a word that is used on television very often.

And you think you can do something about that.

What we are trying to do now is pretty revolutionary... We have co-sponsorship on this town meeting that includes, obviously our Facebook, which has 7.5 million followers, Elizabeth Warren with close to 3.5 million, Michael Moore with 2.2 million, the Guardian with 7.9 million, Young Turks with 4 or 5 million, and many more pages that will be sharing the live stream. There probably is duplication, but it's absolutely fair to say tens of millions.

Last time (in January) when we did the Medicare-for-All/Single-Payer town meeting, we ended up having one million live viewers and then a million people came on board later. So it's a total of two million. Our hope is that this time we will do better than that... This is revolutionary in terms of media. What this means is that there is now extraordinary potential to get issues out: whether it is the health-care crisis and Medicare-for-All; whether it is the collapse of the middle class and the movement toward oligarchy; or maybe next time we'll do something on criminal justice or guns or immigration or whatever it may be. We do now have the possibility through livestreaming to discuss serious issues with serious panelists that will never be discussed -- or very rarely be discussed -- on the corporate media.

This, I think, is transformational from a media perspective. I am very, very excited about this. If it continues to do as well, if the viewing audience continues to be as high as I think it will be, we'll just continue doing programming like this on issues that go into a depth that the corporate media will not do.

This question of corporate media's coverage of inequality, or the lack thereof, had been a concern of yours for a long time. But your concern hasn't just been with the patterns of coverage by traditional media, it has been with the issue that those patterns of coverage create results by putting some issues on the table while taking other issues off.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Em Sos

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 1 fan, 13 articles, 56 comments


Part I

Enough with the fictional story's already!

"For decades, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has objected to the failure of major media outlets to cover the growth of economic inequality in America. As a presidential contender in 2016, he used every opportunity that was afforded him in the media to address poverty, plutocracy and the consolidation of wealth and power in the hands of "the billionaire class"...

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 at 11:33:35 PM

Em Sos

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 1 fan, 13 articles, 56 comments


Part II

yet when push came to shove and a real opportunity began to present, to directly challenge for the seat of power that Trump now holds and with which he is tearing the country apart, Sanders simply folded and turned tail, running for cover under the umbrella of the party, whose interests he ultimately serves -- those very same plutocrats of the corporate con that the country is today.

Now John Nichols is attempting to portray Sanders as simply another victim of the fraudulent, corporately owned and controlled media. Yes, Sanders, in his rhetoric during the 2016 Presidential campaign was addressing issues of utmost importance, yet unexceptionally, it turned out, his rhetoric was just as disingenuous as everyone else's who had come before him in attempting to gain the seat of the highest office in the land. His congressional record speaks the truth of whose interests he truly serves.

I think a substantial majority of the people already know, without having Sanders retell them, in a live-streamed discussion, about the "growing power of corporate interests and how we can build economy that works for all Americans."

Ten million viewers! Wow! That's a lot of people, but when 65%-plus of the American peoples wishes, are time and time again, simply ignored, because of the unilateral power wealth interests hold over the entire system, does not economic revolution make, and is definitely not political revolution.

The problem is not the NOT knowing the facts, rather it IS the talking until we are blue in the face, for the likes of our bought and paid for representatives in Congress do only that which their 'conscience' directs them to do.

And by now, one would think, that we would all know exactly where their ethics, integrity, morality and scruples reside -- safely in the coffers of the needs of the capital owning classes and their plundering corporations.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 at 11:34:54 PM

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 