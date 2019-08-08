Bernie Sanders, Little White Lies and Terrorism Definition Racism

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

As the nation recoils from the three mass shootings that have recently taken place, it is going through its usual withdrawal symptoms. "We have to ban assault weapons" and "we need greater background checks", etc. Oddly enough, what to do about the 400 million guns already in the hands of the population is never addressed. If not one more gun was ever sold again in the United States it would still have half of the guns on the planet. It's a shame that this global abnormality has become so normal to inhabitants of the United States; like a scab on a persistent sore. One thing that is new, however, is that these terrorists are being called just that "terrorists".

Maybe.

You see, they are "domestic terrorists". Like everything else in the United States, white supremacy and racism come into play in terms of this categorization. Linguistics are, purposefully, not emphasized in the United States and there is a reason for that. For linguistics, words, are extremely powerful things; particularly in terms of subliminal queueing. Language and verbiage are the most potent vehicles for perpetrating white supremacy. There is a reason that Massa didn't want Sambo to learn to read and write. Still doesn't.

Be mindful that there is no such crime as "domestic terrorism" and, thusly, no federal laws prohibiting it. [see, Section 802, USA PATRIOT ACT (Pub.L.No. 107-52)].

None.

Lies are not good things, in general...unless it's a "little white lie". You see the "white" makes it less of an offense, minimizes it and segregates it. With considerable fascination, I am watching a similar linguistic dynamic manifesting itself with this "domestic terrorist" business. Either you are a "terrorist" or you are not. Why the need for the distinction if there is not a difference? If he/she is a terrorist, treat them just like you treat all the black, brown, red and yellow so-called terrorists with names like Abul, Omar and Rashid. Send their ass straight to Gitmo, Abu Ghraib, or one of your other multitudinous "black" sites and let them have it. Like my homeboy from the Rollin 60's used to say: "what the problem is?"

For those snowflakes who may not be in the know, the Rollin 60's is a neighborhood in Los Angeles; it is where I grew up. It is also a notorious Crip set. If you don't know what that means, grab your buddy Google and figure it out.

Since the War on Terror began, almost a two decades ago, I have asked many, many people how they defined "terrorism," or "terrorist". I asked every type of American you can imagine, but mostly white Americans; well educated ones. Without becoming mired in bigotry and/or racism, none of them could give me an answer.

I continue to ask that question.

In October of 2014, I had the honor of being on-air with Senator Sanders during a "Brunch with Bernie" segment of the Thom Hartmann show. I asked Senator Sanders the question. Here is the link to the segment: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=domWXCrQOFc (11:51-14:31).

Senator Sanders is arguably one of the most intelligent people that this society has ever produced. He is both considerate and resolute in his thinking. He was thoughtful of the question to the point, as you will see, that he reprises the query after a station break. He does an artful job at dancing around the question. But, he could not answer the question.

So, how is it that millions of so-called Americans know what this is, without being able to define it? If the hundreds of people that I have asked that question to (many of whom are/were highly educated) cannot answer the question, how is it that everyone else understands what it is?

This leads me to the second fascination: The Short American Memory. Americans forgot how they made men, human beings, at Abu Ghraib pile up in a pyramid naked, sodomize them, put them on dog leashes and attach electrodes to their balls. I remember a New York cop sodomizing a black man with a night-stick a few years ago; and what is with this obsession with sexual perversion? More of the same at Guantanamo Bay; but Americans forgot. Americans forgot about the U.S. soldier who, seven years ago, murdered a family of 16 in Afghanistan (mostly women and children); his life was spared. Two (2) months before that massacre, U.S. soldiers urinated on dead bodies in that same nation. Americans forgot about that. Right now, as I write this piece, the United States is involved in the killing of some black or brown person somewhere in the world; and quite possibly, here at home. The United States weaponry is everywhere, and it is trained on people that are non-white, exclusively. In other words, the United States and "Western Culture" (code for white folks) is at war with the world. Most of the world is non-white. Overwhelmingly so, in fact.

What other nation, in recent memory, has conducted itself with such wanton disrespect for human life?

Ted Kaczynski is not referred to, generally speaking, as a "terrorist". He is referred to as the "Unibomber". Richard Reid, generally speaking, is not referred to as a "terrorist". He is referred to as "The Shoebox Bomber". Timothy McVeigh, who murdered scores of children along with dozens of other victims, is not, generally speaking, referred to as a "terrorist". He is referred to as "The Oklahoma City Bomber". Nicholas Tsarnaev; not an American, had ties to "radical Islam"; yet, he is, generally speaking, not referred to as a "terrorist". He is referred to as "The Boston Marathon Bomber". All of the aforementioned, white boys. But that attack in Garland, Texas, perpetrated by those brown and black dudes, was "terror". "We" knew right away.

In 1981, John Hinckley, Jr. attempted to assassinate sitting U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Mr. Hinckley is not only alive, well and able to tell the tale; he gets "furloughs" regularly so he can be with his family and friends. In fact he has been released from prison. Subsequent to the attempt on the President's life, he was declared "insane". Now, I want you to, in your heart of hearts, imagine a black man having done the same deed and receive the same treatment. In fact, I am curious as to when a black defendant has ever mounted a successful insanity defense; especially after shooting a public figure, let alone a President. The cognitive dissonance is pervasive, and it reeks of sewage.

President Obama once said "we tortured some folks".

It is this short memory that is the undoing of the American psyche. For, if it could remember it could improve. You see, there are parallels to the treatment of prisoners at Abu Ghraib and the treatment of prisoners domestically. Parallels between international torture and domestic police abuse. Parallels between the treatment of Palestinians, by Israel, and the treatment of Black People in America. Parallels between the cheapness assigned to the lives of other people of color around the world and the omnipresent murder of Black People in America at the hands of domestic soldiers and uniformed thugs. And, there are parallels between the types of "justice" that perpetrators of violence/murder against people of color internationally (i.e. massacre of 16) receive, and the kind of justice that perpetrators of violence/murder against people of color receive domestically (i.e. Ferguson, Treyvon Martin). How can you so-called Americans not connect the dots? I mean, it really does not require a mental giant to do so.

Is it denial? Is it apathy? Is it drugs? After all, the United States uses more dope than most countries combined. One, quite literally, cannot watch a baseball game (or anything else) without dope being peddled over the television set. Are the drugs the cause or the result of the short memory? Or, is the United States just a nation of mean, selfish, stupid, murderous, ignorant people?

The United States keeps repeating the past because it's populous lacks the capacity, for whatever reason(s), to remember it; and selective memory is not an effective alternative.

Someone once said: "intelligence is the ability to learn from past experiences"; the opposite, of which, is "retarded".

Very, very worrisome. And very, very dangerous.