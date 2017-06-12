Refresh  

Bernie Sanders: Keynote Speech at the Peoples' Summit (Video)

Bernie Sanders .Our Revolution.
Bernie Sanders .Our Revolution.
(Image by Inset photo by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Bernie Sanders was the keynote speaker at the second annual People's Summit, June 9-11, in Chicago.

The event was spearheaded by National Nurses United.

OEN Editor-in-Chief, Rob Kall, attended, his first article about the summit is here.

Bernie Sanders, now considered one of the most powerful politicians in America today, spoke for an hour, and then answered questions for 20 minutes. Get yourself a nice cuppa something and enjoy it here.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Sheila Samples

(Member since Jul 13, 2005), 45 fans, 69 articles, 27706 quicklinks, 1512 comments, 44 diaries


Thanks for this, Meryl Ann...can't help but think how much better we all would be if Bernie was in the White House...

Submitted on Monday, Jun 12, 2017 at 10:37:44 PM

Author 0
