 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 32 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/1/19

Bernie Sanders Is Hitting Donald Trump Where It Hurts

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 29155
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Nichols
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)

From The Nation

- Advertisement -
Bernie is slyly trolling the president in battleground states, calling out GOP lies about saving jobs.

Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Real Time with Bill Maher)   Details   DMCA

Bernie Sanders is running against Donald Trump.

Even as he competes with an increasingly crowded field of contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, the senator from Vermont is focusing considerable time and creative energy on upending the best-laid plans of the Republican he hopes to defeat in 2020.

- Advertisement -

No matter who the Democrats nominate when they convene their national convention in Milwaukee next summer, the route to victory will be the same. It runs through the Great Lakes states that had reasonably well-developed patterns of backing Democrats for president right up until they failed to deliver in 2016.

The list includes Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Sanders has visited them all in recent weeks -- along with Indiana, a Republican-leaning state that Barack Obama won in 2008 and that strategists believe could be competitive in 2020.

As Sanders says, "You've got to show up." That's especially true in Wisconsin, where Democratic presidential nominees won in 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012.

- Advertisement -

In 2016, after the first campaign in decades when the party's nominee did not bother to visit the state during the fall campaign, Wisconsin's electoral votes went to a Republican. Trump barely won, finishing 22,748 votes ahead of Hillary Clinton in the Badger state; but with similarly narrow victories in Michigan and Pennsylvania, the Wisconsin result was enough to give the loser of the national popular vote an Electoral College "win."

So Sanders, who won a landslide victory in the 2016 Wisconsin Democratic primary, is showing up. He's not alone in doing so. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar made a stop in the state shortly after announcing her candidacy, and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke has been through several times. And plenty of contenders, including former vice president Joe Biden, are targeting Trump.

But Sanders is going deeper.

What distinguishes the senator's campaigning in the battleground states is the consistency of his presence and his messaging, which is focused on upending Trump's claims about job creation and manufacturing.

On April 12, Sanders delivered a fierce rebuke to the president's approach at an outdoor rally in Madison that, despite blustery weather, drew several thousand supporters. Sanders plans to keep coming back to Wisconsin and other fall battleground states. But it's what he and his supporters are doing when he is outside the state that could be one of the savviest strategic moves of the 2020 election cycle. While most other Democratic campaigns are focusing messaging and campaign spending on key primary and caucus states, the Sanders camp is turning energy and resources toward the Great Lakes states where Trump is already campaigning.

To this end, Sanders has made Wisconsin a test case for a challenge to the lies the president keeps telling about protecting jobs in general, and manufacturing positions in particular. Those lies are critical to Trump's reelection strategy in battleground states such as Wisconsin. But the Sanders campaign is not giving the Republican an inch.

- Advertisement -

When Trump announced that he would hold a rally in the northeastern Wisconsin city of Green Bay on Saturday, April 27, Sanders went to work.

Green Bay is located in the Fox Valley, an historic manufacturing region of Wisconsin where many of the industries are now experiencing plant closings and job cuts. Trump tweeted on April 23: "I will be going to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a really big Rally on Saturday Evening. Big crowd expected, much to talk about. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Sanders immediately responded, "Trump promised to protect American jobs. He lied, and workers across Green Bay and the Fox Valley have lost their jobs. When we are in the White House, we will end the corporate greed behind the Shopko closures, Kimberly-Clark layoffs and Foxconn scam."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

John Nichols Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

What the Hell Is Wrong With Paul Ryan?

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

GM's Plant Closures Confirm the President is a Liar and a Fool

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 24 fans, 17 articles, 3727 quicklinks, 6895 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Good one. and BYW Despite not much media attention, Elizabeth Warren surges into 2nd nationally in at least one poll

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:40:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 