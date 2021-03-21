Bernie Sanders: Income and wealth inequality is in fact a moral and economic issue

From VTdigger

hese were the opening remarks by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a hearing this week titled "The Income and Wealth Inequality Crisis in America."

Today, we are going to discuss an issue that is of enormous consequence to our country, but gets far too little discussion. And that is the crisis of income and wealth inequality in America.

The simple truth is that in America today, the very rich have become much richer while tens of millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table and live in dignity.