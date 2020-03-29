Bernie Sanders Discusses Medical Response with 2 Front line Physicians and President of National Nurses Union

YouTube discussion is here, including Bernie's coming Phase 4 Legislation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kljO486I1vc

>>>>>

Please see also:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/why-everyone-is-thanking-bernie-sanders-right-now-%E2%80%94-even-his-critics/ar-BB11KBel

Sanders was referring to the three Republican senators who threatened to delay passage of the stimulus bill over its temporary expansion of unemployment benefits, which they described as overly generous because they worried it would incentivize unemployment.

"Meanwhile," Sanders added, "these very same folks had no problem a couple years ago voting for a trillion dollars in tax breaks for billionaires and large profitable corporations."