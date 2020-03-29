Bernie Sanders Discusses Medical Response with 2 Front line Physicians and President of National Nurses Union

"Now I find that some of my Republican colleagues are very distressed," Bernie said from the Senate floor. "They're very upset that somebody who's making 10, 12 bucks an hour might end up with a paycheck for four months, more than they received last week."
Sanders was referring to the three Republican senators who threatened to delay passage of the stimulus bill over its temporary expansion of unemployment benefits, which they described as overly generous because they worried it would incentivize unemployment.
"Meanwhile," Sanders added, "these very same folks had no problem a couple years ago voting for a trillion dollars in tax breaks for billionaires and large profitable corporations."
Sanders called out "some of [his] Republican friends" for having a "need to punish the poor and working people." "When it comes to low-income workers, in the midst of a terrible crisis, maybe some of them earning or having more money than they previously made~oh my word, we gotta strip that out," Sanders continued. "You see because poor people are down here, they don't deserve, they don't eat, they don't pay rent, they don't go to the doctor, they're somehow inferior because they're poor, gonna give them less."
In the end, the stimulus bill passed unanimously without Sen. Ben Sasse's amendment that would punish poor people by capping unemployment at their previous wages, which was rejected. Twitter users are taking matters into their own hands and thanking Bernie for making a final push to support low-income households during an unprecedented crisis.
Bernie Sanders' coronavirus aid plan could cost more than $10 trillion
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' plan to help Americans through the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could cost more than $10 trillion depending on how long the crisis lasts.
"We need to send emergency cash payments of $2,000 to every person in America each month for the duration of this pandemic," he tweeted Saturday.
But, with more than 300 million Americans, that would in theory mean an outlay of $600 billion every month the crisis goes on. While some politicians have said the crisis might last just a few months, others predictions have been more dire.
A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus, obtained by The New York Times, warned that a pandemic "will last 18 months or longer." If that were the case, the costs on just part of the plan would cost more than $10 trillion.
Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
