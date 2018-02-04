Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It

By Caitlin Johnstone

Headlined to H3 2/4/18

Author 509347

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From flickr.com: Bernie Sanders {MID-242770}
Bernie Sanders
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
[First Published at Caitlin Johnstone Rouge Journalist]

In an otherwise fine video response to the last night's vapid, flag-waving State of the Union address, Bernie Sanders once again promoted the neocon think tank-generated and unproven claim that Russia interfered in America's 2016 elections via "cyberwarfare", and repeated the completely baseless insinuation that they colluded with Trump to do so.

"How can he not talk about the reality that Russia, through cyberwarfare, interfered in our election in 2016, is interfering in democratic elections all over the world, and according to his own CIA director will likely interfere in the 2018 midterm elections that we will be holding?" asked the Vermont Senator. "How do you not talk about that unless you have a very special relationship with Mr. Putin?"

This is not an exception to the rule for Sanders, but one more addition to an already consistent and deliberate pattern. In February of last year Sanders delivered a widely viewed video message to his massive online audience solely geared at promoting the Russiagate narrative. At the end of March, he did it again. In May, he did it again. Over and over and over again, month after month after month, Sanders has been using his immense platform as the most popular and trusted politician in America to sell these world-threatening cold war escalations to the millions of Americans who adore him.

This is a big deal. This is not some petty quibble with Sanders' policies like disagreeing with the specifics of his stance on free trade or fracking. This is not some minor detail which can be dismissed with accusations of purism and impracticality and "Hey, no politician is perfect." This is the single most pressing issue of our time, and Bernie Sanders is currently, actively marching our world in the exact opposite direction of where it needs to be heading. There is no threat to our species more imminent and dangerous than the threat of annihilation in a nuclear holocaust, and Sanders is helping to manufacture consent for escalations which make that possibility more and more likely. This is a huge problem, and we need to talk about it right now.

I keep getting shushed and dismissed by American progressives whenever I try to bring this up, and that pushback is getting a lot more heated now that Sanders is preparing for the possibility of a 2020 presidential run. As an aggressive promoter of Bernie-or-Bust in the Democratic primary contests, I must say that some of the "DO YOU WANT TRUMP TO WIN??" responses I've been getting have been giving me flashbacks, and they aren't coming from the direction I'm used to.

I sit in a weird space on the political left with regard to Senator Sanders because I have never been one of the nasty, vituperative lefties who constantly sh*t on Bernie and call him a "sheepdog" or anything like that, but I also haven't been able to look past his dangerous capitulations to the establishment, so I tend to catch flak from both sides of the debate. I recognize how pervasively toxic the US political climate is and how sane Sanders is in comparison, but at the same time his relentless promotion of a blatant psyop designed to manipulate the public into consenting to geopolitical agendas which have been in place since long before Russiagate is a very big problem that needs to be addressed.

It's like if you found the perfect boyfriend with a great personality, a rockin' bod, and an amazing lifestyle" who also happens to murder a prostitute once in a while. All the other truthful and undeniable things Sanders said in his State of the Union response were eclipsed by his promotion of an extremely dangerous agenda like a tiny piece of cat poo on an expensive French cuisine. It's absolutely unforgivable, and it should be loudly and aggressively resisted by every clear-eyed rebel on earth.

I'm not even saying I'll oppose Bernie's presidential run if it comes down to that in 2020. If that's the direction the American people want to take this thing as part of the awkward two-steps-forward, one-step-back shuffling movement that any shove toward freedom will necessarily look like, I don't imagine that I will try and stop them. As horrible as Sanders' foreign policy is I understand that Americans are in an abusive relationship with oligarchy, and if they genuinely feel he's their best shot at sane domestic policy and a real healthcare system I don't at this time think it's my place as an Australian to tell them not to go that route to escape the abuse.

I can however promise that I will never, ever stop aggressively fighting the Russiagate establishment propaganda that Sanders has been consistently promoting. The further into cold war escalations we get, the more likely it is that a nuclear weapon could be discharged in the chaos and confusion. There are too many small moving parts to be able to predict and control how these escalations will unfold, which is why we came within a hair's breadth of total annihilation on more than one occasion in the last Cold War.

Stephen Cohen is easily the leading expert on US-Russian relations in America, and he recently sounded his ongoing alarm in an interview with Jimmy Dore that everyone should watch. Cohen is not a Trump supporter, not a conspiracy kook, and not a Russian agent, but a gifted and learned scholar who says that the political pressures being placed on Trump by the Russiagate narrative have placed us in a uniquely dangerous place in our species' history which we may very well not make it past. He makes a very solid argument, and I strongly encourage everyone to heed his warning.

Make no mistake: our species absolutely has the freedom to fail this test. We absolutely have the freedom to fail as a species and go the way of the dinosaurs. There is no divine hand shielding us from this fate enabling us to behave as unconsciously and recklessly as our still-evolving primate brains desire without the natural consequences that come with it. Our biggest and most trusted voices should be pointing us toward life, not toward extinction. We must all do better, and we must all demand better.

Friends don't let friends Russiagate, Bernie. Do better. Be better.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


Thank you for pointing out that Sanders is a promoter of the fact-free Russiagate charges. In foreign policy matters Sanders is a consistent supporter of the U.S. wars of aggression. For example he, without the benefit of any facts or critical analysis, accepted the charges asserted by the U.S. that Assad used chemical weapons against his own people. He then tried to distance himself from war mongers like Hillary Clinton by making some wishy washy comment about how we should not rush into war. He is dishonest about his true positions. And, whatever you do, do not ask him about the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians. He is a full fledged supporter of those crimes, as are the other 99 senators. That fact is made abundantly clear by their voting record. I have given up on the Democratic Party. I did not vote for Hillary Clinton or Trump. I am a progressive and will not vote for any neocon or neoliberal. I made that mistake twice when I voted for Obama. No more voting for the "lesser evil" candidate. The entire political/electoral system is corrupt. At this point there is no functioning democracy in this Country. It is time to protest at the polls rather than going through the voting charade in which we are offered a choice between two corporate candidates, both of whom are wholly committed to serving the interests of the 1%.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 5:29:32 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Thank you, Caitlin, for a desparetly needed and well-done article. I encourage everyone to read it, given its overwhelming importance.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 5:56:57 PM

911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)


Well, if there's no Cold War v2.0, they might stop making the worthless F-35's in Vermont.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 6:04:27 PM

gunnar kullenberg

Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014)


...there is no beauty to be found at the essential core of "Bernie Sanders"...he is a very, very weak political operator and for that reason, dangerous. -- He is in perfect harmony with the Dark Power's hegemonic strivings...and this is completely and absolutely unforgivable...he is a committed "political criminal".

But the real danger is the illegitimate union construct, which provides the Trumps and Obamas of this world with all the tools they need to endanger everything on the planet....this is intolerable.

"Democracy" is a toxic fog that blinds and confuses populations and nowhere more than in the so called "united states"....

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 6:59:59 PM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


"I can however promise that I will never, ever stop aggressively fighting the Russiagate establishment propaganda " - no matter what information may appear ?

A true believer.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 7:31:10 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Bernie is another leader on the corporate war monger path to extinction. He is one of them, not one of us. Following the path he walks will favor us with a few crusts and bones before his militarist oligarch buddies eat us.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 9:08:17 PM

