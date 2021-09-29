Belarus: Nothing has happened. Russian troops have gone

The Russian troops, which took part in the Belarusian-Russian strategic army exercise Zapad 2021 in Belarus, have left for their permanent bases, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said. According to the source, the last train carrying Russian troops and military hardware has crossed the Belarusian border into Russia.

Amid fears and rumors in the Baltic States and Poland, it is clear, that the exercise proceeded in strict compliance with its concept. As it was said earlier, the Zapad 2021 exercise aimed to increase the importance of military command and control bodies, increased operational compatibility of staffs of different levels and connections between advanced systems for troops control and weapons control.

Commanding officers and staffs had an opportunity to practice planning the measures meant to ensure the military security of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. According to Belarus defense minister, "the exercise demonstrated a high level of training of the army units that belong to the Belarusian-Russian regional military force.

The more so, all the goals that had been set have been reached, all the tasks have been properly fulfilled." The Zapad-2021 Russian-Belarusian strategic drills proved their solely defensive nature. All the measures were aimed at demonstrating resolve and readiness to defend the sovereignty and independence of two countries. And every country has the right to maintain the readiness of armed forces to defend its territory. There was nothing surprising, just ordinary military routine.