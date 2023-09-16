Being John Malkovich: The League of Morons

Life Arts 9/16/2023 at 12:33 AM EDT H3'ed 9/16/23



John Malkovich

In Burn After Reading, f*ckers are on the loose

everywhere, like wound up duckrabbits in a stew

the one's been winning all the Oscars has no clew

everywhere's the smell of adultery's cooked goose

I'm no Superman and I eat Hardbodies ham

I wonder and wish at night for opprobrium

Wonder about Arafat and polonium

When spinach is low I find I don't give a damn

It seems like every beautiful woman's taken

Sophia Loren turned me into a milf man

Sweet manners mor-ose filled with hope and yes I can

hot in the oven of love shakin' and bakin'

Bang the drum slowly for the losses on the way

the heights never reached, the lost needle in the hay