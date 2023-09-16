Being John Malkovich: The League of Morons

In Burn After Reading, f*ckers are on the loose
everywhere, like wound up duckrabbits in a stew
the one's been winning all the Oscars has no clew
everywhere's the smell of adultery's cooked goose
I'm no Superman and I eat Hardbodies ham
I wonder and wish at night for opprobrium
Wonder about Arafat and polonium
When spinach is low I find I don't give a damn
It seems like every beautiful woman's taken
Sophia Loren turned me into a milf man
Sweet manners mor-ose filled with hope and yes I can
hot in the oven of love shakin' and bakin'
Bang the drum slowly for the losses on the way
the heights never reached, the lost needle in the hay