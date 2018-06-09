Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Before You Give Your Computer to the Geek Squad

By       Message John Kiriakou       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/9/18

Author 503310
Become a Fan
  (39 fans)

From Reader Supported News

From flickr.com: Geek Squad vehicle {MID-296765}
Geek Squad vehicle
(Image by JeepersMedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We all know that we live in a surveillance state. The local cops use Stinger systems to take up to 3,600 photos per minute of every license plate they pass on the road and they hold the information for a year just to see what our driving patterns are. It's legal, apparently.

We know that NSA is intercepting all of our communications -- emails, phone calls, and text messages -- and storing them in enormous facilities in Utah and Maryland, for what purpose is anybody's guess. Apparently, that's somehow legal too. Closed circuit television cameras are everywhere. And, of course, our cell phones constantly triangulate us so that the cops can tell our locations at any time.

Now we have something else to worry about.

- Advertisement -

A federal judge in California recently dismissed a child pornography case against an oncologist who was found to have "child erotica," not child pornography, on his computer. The case was dismissed specifically because the FBI agent involved lied on the affidavit supporting the search warrant for the doctor's home, falsely claiming that technicians working on the doctor's computer had discovered child pornography.

Here's what happened: Dr. Mark Rettenmaier brought a computer to his local Best Buy's Geek Squad to be repaired. The computer was then sent to the company's central repair facility in Kentucky. Technicians there discovered a photo of an approximately 9-year-old naked girl in the hard drive's unallocated space. Unallocated space is where portions of deleted files remain until the computer overwrites them; images there are usually missing information, including when it was created, accessed, or deleted. Courts have ruled that such images alone are not proof of possession by the computer's owner. Furthermore, the photo met the definition of "child erotica," not child pornography. Child erotica is not illegal. The photo did not show the girl's genitalia, nor did it depict a sex act.

But here's the rub: The Geek Squad technicians had a secret agreement with the FBI in which they were paid every time they tipped off the feds to child pornography on computers they repaired, so they reported the photo. FBI Special Agent Cynthia Kayle prepared an affidavit for a search warrant of Rettenmaier's home, falsely saying that the image found was child pornography and not mentioning that it was found in the unallocated space or that the FBI had paid the Geek Squad employees who reported it.

- Advertisement -

The judge issued a search warrant for all of Rettenmaier's electronic devices, and FBI agents found hundreds of child pornography photos on his iPhone. Rettenmaier's attorney discovered that the FBI had been paying Geek Squad employees a $500 bounty every time they discovered child pornography on a customer's computer. The employees were identified in FBI files as "confidential human sources." The attorney posited that because they were paid, they were de facto FBI employees and, as such, had to have a search warrant to look for the photos.

The judge disagreed, but he ruled that the search was illegal anyway because he would not have authorized the search warrant had the FBI told the truth -- that there was a single image of child erotica found in the computer's unallocated space. Federal prosecutors filed a notice of appeal but missed the deadline and dropped all charges.

Still, the question remains whether Geek Squad employees are secretly working for the FBI. It appears that they are, and this would be a violation of the Constitution's Fourth Amendment guaranteeing due process.

I'm on record as being strongly, stridently, and vocally opposed to child pornography and to those who target and victimize children. I even wrote a book about it. I think they're monsters who deserve the mandatory five-years-to-life sentences that are handed down for their crimes.

But the Constitution and our civil liberties are more important than that. The FBI, just like the CIA, is constantly pushing the envelope of legality. They do it to see what they can get away with, and if successful, that is what becomes policy for the next case. It's an incremental power grab. It's oversight committees on Capitol Hill and federal judges that are supposed to protect us against that.

But what would have happened without Rettenmaier's eagle-eyed attorney? What would have happened if he hadn't challenged the FBI? The Geek Squad would still be spying on every single one of us and we wouldn't have any idea.

- Advertisement -

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Kiriakou spent 14 years at the CIA and two years in a federal prison for blowing the whistle on the agency's use of torture. He served on John Kerry's Senate Foreign Relations Committee for two years as senior investigator into the Middle (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Forcing the Innocent to Plead Guilty, an American Disgrace

An Incompetent FBI Dropped the Ball on Syed Farook

If Hillary Clinton Gets a Pass on Espionage From President Obama, So Should Whistleblowers

The US Postal Service Is Spying On Us

Kathleen Kane: Another Whistleblower Goes to Prison in America

I Went to Prison for Disclosing CIA Torture. Gina Haspel Helped Cover It Up.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 