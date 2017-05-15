I've heard many complaints from my best friends (what few I have!) online and off. Debbie Lusignan to me is the sanest voice on the planet. She speaks the truth. I can see why people might not like her style, or might have a an emotional rejection of the truth--it's a big pill to swallow.

But if you want to truly know what the hell is going on, watch a few of Debbie's videos. She goes by "the Sane Progressive," and can only say that is a perfect title. AND note on the side, that if we all acted as DL advocates, the world would have a chance to go on, with us aboard. dg click here