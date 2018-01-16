From Strategic Culture



(Image by Photo illustration: Pixabay) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

US President Trump's outrageous remarks on various poor nations -- calling them "shitholes" -- not only reveal a heartless racist. Donald Trump also shows himself to be appallingly ignorant.

What does it say about our world when the leader of supposedly the most powerful military nation is a complete ignoramus about the most basic facts of history? Surely, this is an horrific danger to all of humanity from having someone so reckless and stupid with access to nuclear weapons.

The global indignation over Trump's foul denigration continues to mount days after he uttered it. The African Union representing 55 nations has demanded an apology from the president. He is now trying to walk back his incendiary comments in a blatant attempt to lie, which is only fueling more anger.

- Advertisement -

What's even more abhorrent is that the vast majority of the countries that Trump was referring to can trace their intractable problems of poverty and violence directly to US involvement in those countries. Yet, he crassly wonders why America has any obligation to shelter people fleeing from them.

During a meeting last Thursday with Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the White House to discuss US immigration policy, Trump reportedly became frustrated when the list of countries receiving Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was read out to him.

Currently there are 10 countries afforded TPS by official US immigration controls. Such status permits the entry of a certain quota of citizens.

- Advertisement -

They are: El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

Trump reportedly blurted out: "What do we want Haitians here for? Why do we want all these people from Africa here? Why are we having all these people from shithole countries coming here?"

He then capped his racist, exploitative view of the world by adding: "We should have more people from places like Norway."

So, in Trump's shallow, utilitarian worldview, as long as you are blond, blue-eyed, educated and from a wealthy state then you are welcome in the US to be utilized for its economic growth.

Trump's disgust with the listed immigrant countries shows his astounding cluelessness, or maybe callousness.

For the fact is that nine of the 10 countries afforded TPS -- 90 percent -- can attribute their immigration tendency to the legacy of destructive US policies bearing down on those countries.

- Advertisement -

Only one of them, Nepal, has a humanitarian crisis unrelated directly to American foreign policy, resulting from a natural cause -- the earthquake that hit the Himalayan South Asian nation in April 2015.

Let's quickly review the 90 percent.

Next Page 1 | 2