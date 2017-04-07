Refresh  

"Beautiful Little Babies": What Hypocrisy!

By Mike Rivage-Seul

Minutes ago I learned that the U.S. has done it again. On mere allegations of WMD use, without public debate or serious investigation, it has launched a barrage of missiles -- this time on Syria.

The justification? The Syrian government allegedly used poison gas that killed women and children -- "Babies, beautiful innocent babies" as our president put it. Meanwhile, the United States itself:

  • Is killing women and children every day in Iraq's Mosul, where it bombs hospitals and mosques.
  • It is supporting and directly participating in a war on the Middle East's poorest country, Yemen, There, incessant bombings over the past two years have killed 10,000 civilians.
  • In Yemen 17 million (!) people including innumerable "beautiful babies" are under threat of famine directly caused by the rich United States and its super-rich ally, Saudi Arabia. No word of reversing policy. We shed not a tear.
  • None of this even takes into account the 30,000 children who die each day from absolutely preventable hunger. They will be as predictably dead tomorrow as if President Trump shot them one by one in their beautiful little heads.


    • What does all of this mean? It means that on principle, the United States doesn't care about killing civilians or "beautiful babies." Somehow, it's the manner of killing them that is objectionable. If civilians starve to death, that's apparently O.K. If they are slaughtered by bombing, that's O.K. too. It's acceptable even if women and children are killed by the banned chemical weapon, white phosphorous (as they were in Iraq's Fallujah under Mad Dog Mattis -- our current Secretary of Defense) or by banned cluster bombs which end up killing and maiming children because unexploded, brightly-colored ordnance looks like toys.

    But poison gas is somehow different. Decapitation is somehow different. Barrel bombs are somehow different -- even though its civilian victims are just as numerous and dead as those killed by phosphorous or cluster bombs, or by Cruise Missiles.

    And where does all the bombing get us? Absolutely NOWHERE! NOTHING positive has been accomplished by these incessant acts of war committed by the country Dr. King described as the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. NOTHING positive has been served by the wars-without=end waged by our Amerika identified by most of the world as the greatest threat to its peace and security.

    How long can we endure the hypocrisy before we all rise up against the warmongers who pretend to lead us?

    This is absolutely intolerable!

    Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 36 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
     

    The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

    Mike Rivage-Seul

    I feel so angry about this blatant hypocrisy. We fall for it time and time again!

    Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 1:21:57 PM

    BFalcon

    You are very wrong.


    First, "beautiful babies" is what moved Trump (I don't know why but he seemed to respond that way). For some reason the guy was struck by that image of dead babies and that should not be mocked.


    The babies were killed by chemical weapons and for some reason the 'world' agreed that these are worse than regular weapons. Do you question that conclusion?


    Then, the US is trying to minimize killing of innocent people in Mosul while trying to liberate it from ISIS. Do you support ISIS or want them tolerated there?


    Finally, in Yemen the US may be supporting, not doing, and the rebels there are the target. Why are rebels in Yemen different from rebels in Syria?

    Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:57:35 PM

    Phat Khat

    Hypocrisy, indeed. It seems to be lost on the current "leadership". And no, Senator Cornyn, the rest of the world does NOT want our "leadership".

    Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:28:06 PM

    Janet Supriano

    Yes, it is all intolerable, every last stinking shred of it.

    Yet how in this burning, bleeding world do we rise up to stop it?

    Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:57:51 PM

    Thomas Brown

    Not much can be added to the raw truth to make it more real. I seem to gain more clarity every day about the hypocracy of this country even as I become more confused about what seems like 75% of American with their heads in the sand. All this while our media and politicians debate the authorization for for force and how the attack was conducted. It is difficult to see how a country so compromised can indeed long endure. As we continue to deny the real reason for our debt is so called defense (should be offense) spending is THE cause of all our financial problems in conspriacy with the banking systTem which Americans should own while seniors and our own beautiful babies struggle directly because of the ruling class. America is a farce and is now run by a real live clown. It's disgusting

    Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:59:55 PM

